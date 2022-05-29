10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yeo Yann Yann

Yeo Yann Yann is a bit of a household name in more than one country. She’s a Singapore-based actress who has done a lot on that side of the world, but she’s focused on conquering American television next. She’s been cast in a new Netflix project titled “Havoc,” and she is not the only big name who was tapped to take part. She’s going to work alongside Tom Hardy, and now fans want to know all there is to know about this beautiful actress.
1. She is A 70s Child
She doesn’t look like she’s in her mid-40s, and we assume she’s going to credit that to some good genes, great diet and exercise, and a lot of self-care. However, she is currently 45 and looking amazing. She was born on February 20, 1977, and we cannot believe it.
2. She is from Malaysia
She grew up in Malaysia. She is from the town of Johor Bahru. We don’t know a lot about her childhood there, but we do know she’s spent a lot of time there in her life, and she continues to spend a lot of time there.
3. She Has Worked Everywhere
She’s worked in all aspects of the acting business. From television to movies to theater, she’s done a little bit of everything. Perhaps one of her most amazing roles was in the 2009 project titled Singapore Dreaming. She’d been working for many years before this was released, but this is the role that everyone talks about when they talk about her career.
4. She is a Graduate
Prior to really putting herself into the acting business, she chose to educate herself on the art. She was a student at the Intercultural Theatre Institute. It is famously known as ITI. She graduated from there with a lot of knowledge and a good concept of how she would work her career to her favor.
5. She is Married
She’s been married for many years to her husband. He is not an actor, but he does work in the same general industry as an action choreographer. His name is Ma Yuk-Sing. They wed in 2012, though we don’t know precisely how long they were together prior to getting married. Her husband is also significantly older than she is by a staggering 17 years. However, age is nothing but a number for many – and they didn’t cross any illegal age boundaries when they met and married, so who cares about the age difference?
6. She is a Mom
She’s been a mom as long as she has been married. She and her husband married in 2012, and the also welcomed their first child together the same year. They share a daughter they named Song Wen. She was born in August the year they married.
7. She is an Emmy Nominee
We did mention her talent, but we must also mention the fact that her talent is something that’s been recognized with an Emmy nomination. Her role in the hit HBO Asia series called Invisible Stories is what earned her an Emmy nod.
8. She Wasn’t Willing to Quit Her Job
In 2012, when she and her husband wed and their daughter was born, she said that she would not be giving up her career to be a mother. She would continue to work while also adding mother to her life, and her husband said the same thing. He’d rather leave his own career and allow his wife to continue her career than have her stay home. She said back then that her husband would love to be her assistant and work for her to make her life easier, and she has no problem with that.
9. She Suffered Postpartum Depression
It is a very real condition, and it’s one that she is very quick to talk about. She suffered tremendously, and she knows the feelings of sadness and depression don’t just go away without help. It is her mission to help other women who might be new moms also going through feelings of depression. She wants to make it clear that this is not uncommon and that this is not something you should ignore.
10. She’s Starstruck
It’s always so much fun to ask a star if they are ever so enamored with another star that they can only focus on that – and she is. She is a huge fan of Meryl Streep. Honestly, aren’t we all? That’s her celebrity favorite, and it’s one that we can support.