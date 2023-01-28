James Earl Jones is a living legend, and everyone knows it. The man makes his mark anywhere he goes and in anything he does. From his work in theater to his work in films, his television roles also speak for themselves. We aren’t going to do the math, but we imagine his career is one of the longest in Hollywood because it spans more than seven decades. He began working as an actor in 1953, meaning he is officially 70 years into his career. This leads many of his longtime fans to ask a very specific question. How old is James Earl Jones? We’re answering that and many other pressing questions here.
How Old is James Earl Jones?
James Earl Jones turns 92 on January 17, 2023. He was born on January 17, 1931, in the small town of Arkabutla, Mississippi. He did not know his father as a child. His mother worked as a maid and a teacher, but his father took off when James Earl Jones was a baby. He wanted to be a star and pursued his dreams of making that come true. Robert Earl Jones abandoned his family for a career in New York that also took him to Hollywood, and he did not get to know his son until his son was in his 20s.
Sadly, he did not know his mother well, either. At age five, she sent him to live with her own parents in Michigan. The changes in his life were so severe that he inadvertently developed a terrible stutter that would haunt most of his childhood. He became mute by his own choice. His stutter was bad enough that he could not speak without it, so he chose to remain mute instead. He spent years not talking to anyone.
Does James Earl Jones Suffer From Health Issues?
He does. However, he did not publicly speak about his health issues for many years. In 2016, James Earl Jones opened up about his health struggles. At that point, he was already well into his 80s, and he finally felt comfortable discussing his health with his fans. Jones was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes more than 20 years before that. He fell asleep while he was in the middle of exercising. He said his doctor discovered it after Jones fell asleep in the middle of his gym exercises, which led to his diagnosis. He’s been managing it quite well since.
What is James Earl Jones’ Net Worth?
The talented actor has been working in Hollywood for 70s years – since he was in his early 20s. Throughout this time, he has made a lot of money. James Earl Jones’ net worth in 2023 is a staggering $40 million. He is living large, and he continues to work. He enjoys working and is always careful to take on roles that he knows will do well for his career. However, he’s made it so far in the business that he can do anything he wants, and his fans will love it.
Did James Earl Jones Ever Marry?
He’s not a man who likes to discuss his personal life – remember, he spent most of his childhood school years voluntarily mute. He’s not really worried about talking to the world about his personal life. However, we can confirm that James Earl Jones did marry. He’s had two wives in his almost 92 years. His first marriage was short, and it did not produce any children. He married a singer and actress whose name is Julienne Marie, in 1964. They were only married for eight years. Their divorce was finalized in 1972. He was single for a decade before he decided to remarry.
His second wife was Cecilia Hart. They got married in 1982. Their son, Flynn, was born in the same year. Sadly, his wife died in the fall of 2016. She suffered from Ovarian Cancer and ultimately lost her battle with the health condition.
James Earl Jones Belongs to a Very Exclusive Club of Only 17 Members in the World
James Earl Jones is talented. We already told you that. However, did you know that he belongs to the most exclusive club in Hollywood? It’s not officially a club, but its membership is what most actors and actresses only dream of achieving. He’s part of the EGOT club. That means he’s an actor who has taken home an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award for his work on television, in music, in the movies, and on stage. Only 17 people in the world have ever achieved that goal, and he is one of them.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!