10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paul Schneider

Paul Schneider has more than 20 years of on-screen acting experience and all of the time he’s spent in the business has served him well. Paul’s resume consists of dozens of credits and he has been part of several popular movie and TV projects. Some of Paul’s most well-known roles include Parks and Recreation, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, and The Divide. Even though Paul has yet to make an on-screen appearance in 2022, that won’t be the case for much longer. He is currently working on a TV show called Florida Man which is set to be released later this year. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Paul Schneider.

1. He Was Raised In North Carolina

Paul was born in Oakland, California, but he grew up in North Carolina. He went on to attend the University of North Carolina where he studied at the school for the arts. As an adult, Paul has lived in both Los Angeles and New York City. He has shared that he prefers New York.

2. He’s a Family Man

Paul’s career has played a very big role in his life, but nothing means more to him than his family. Paul has been married to Theresa Schneider since 2016. She works as an occupational therapist. The couple has one daughter together. When Paul isn’t busy with work, he loves spending time with his family.

3. He Is An Award Winner

Acting is something that Paul does because he genuinely loves it, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t want to be acknowledged for all of the hard work he’s put in. Paul has already won a handful of awards including a National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor. Hopefully, there will be even more awards in Paul’s future.

4. He’s Not Good at Networking

Networking is often said to be one of the most important elements of success in any industry, but it’s not something that Paul particularly enjoys. While talking to Screen Crush, Paul said, “I’m not a great networker and I’m not strategic in my approach to work … I’m a terrible advocate for myself. But I feel like if I keep that relative distance, it makes me less desperate for it, somehow. And being less desperate for it makes me a happier human being and maybe, subsequently, a better candidate for the job.”

5. He Doesn’t Have Cable

Paul has been a part of several cable TV shows, but there’s a good chance since he wasn’t actually able to watch them. During his interview with Screen Crush, he revealed that he doesn’t have cable. He shared that the main things he watches on TV are America’s Funniest Home Videos and Frontline.

6. He Isn’t Interested in Being A Celebrity

Being famous is usually a by-product of having a successful career in the entertainment industry, but it’s never been something that Paul is particularly interested in. During an interview with Huff Post, Paul said, ” I’m not interested in making myself an industry. I’m not interested in making myself a celebrity or buying into a kind of self-obsessed world. I’m already in it anyway, but is it not worth something to try and fight against it?”

7. He Supports The Innocence Project

Paul has always been the kind of person who isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes in, and he has used his platform to do just that. Paul is an ambassador for the Innocence Project which is dedicated to exonerating “the wrongly convicted through DNA testing and reforms the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice”

8. He Likes to Take Pictures

Acting isn’t the only art form that Paul is passionate about. He is also interested in photography and he loves taking pictures. On top of that, he’s really good at it. At one point, he was uploading photos of his work to his website, but this isn’t something he’s done in quite some time.

9. He Has Lots of Behind-The-Scenes Experience

If you thought acting was the only thing Paul has contributed to the entertainment industry, you might want to think again. In addition to being an actor, Paul is also a writer, director, and producer. In 2014, he wrote, directed, and produced a short film project called Straight Men/Same Bed.

10. He Writes Poetry

Poetry is yet another way Paul likes to express himself and it’s also something he enjoys as a fan. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to track down any examples of his work. From what we can tell, it doesn’t appear that he has any plans to publish a book of poetry.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


