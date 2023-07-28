Briana DeJesus: 10 Crazy Things You Didn’t Know

Anyone who camped out in front of the TV watching MTV shows most likely knows who Briana DeJesus is. Born and bred in Orlando, Florida, DeJesus rose to prominence on the MTV hit show Teen Moms. She got pregnant by her ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin. Together, they had Nova Star DeJesus.
She’s been in the news for a whole lot of Teen Moms-related drama. However, there’s a lot more to her than the pots she stirs. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts about Briana DeJesus.
1. She Was On Season Two Of Teen Moms
In 2017, she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 as its newest cast member. More specifically, on June 5, 2017, Briana DeJesus became an official member of the MTV family. This was slightly before she had her second child with Luiz Hernandez — Stella Star Hernandez. At the time she started filming, her first child was five years old. Some viewers may also remember her from Teen Mom 3.
2. Briana DeJesus Is A Proud Mother Of Two Children
As mentioned earlier, the dark-haired beauty is the proud mother of two gorgeous children — Nova, her eldest daughter, and Stella Star. At the time of her birth, Stella measured around 19 inches in height and weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces. To commemorate the happy event, DeJesus recorded an impression of her newborn daughter’s little feet on a sheet of blank paper. Apparently, Nova DeJesus was quite pleased to take on the role of an older sibling.
3. She Has Been The Main Attraction On Several Reality TV Series
Teen Mom 2 is merely one show the young mother has starred in. In the past, Briana DeJesus was on the show 16 And Pregnant. That’s not all, she has also participated in a celebrity counseling program.
4. She Shares A Deep Connection With Her Loved Ones
It’s safe to say that Briana DeJesus comes from a tight-knit family. DeJesus’ mother, Roxanne, is probably her closest confidante. Then there’s her sister, Brittany, who is also quite close to her. The reality television star has always been around strong women. It’s safe to say that her daughters will grow up to be just as strong as the women around them.
5. Contrary To Popular Belief, She’s Employed
Besides her show on MTV, Briana DeJesus has a job of her own. She’s gone out of her way to ensure that she’s not entirely reliant on the network. Following speculations that she was jobless, DeJesus decided to respond and started the conversation on social media. In further explanation, she stated that she sells timeshares.
6. She Also Gets Paid To Be On Teen Moms
It’s safe to say that this was a given. Every member of the Teen Mom cast gets their proper portion of the ‘cake’. Although the specific compensation is not available to the general public, it’s safe to presume that Briana DeJesus is paid on a per-episode basis for her work on the show. Considering all of this, her earnings from each episode should range from $3,000 to $5,000. Bottom line, she’s getting paid on multiple fronts.
7. Briana DeJesus Confessed To Having An STD On National TV
“He gave me an STD,” Briana DeJesus says in the trailer of Teen Mom 2. In the disturbing clip that MTV published on August 3, it is not apparent who she’s referring to. Later on in the show, it’s revealed that she had unprotected sex with her ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. She confronted him after testing positive for Chlamydia. It turns out he did give it to her.
8. She’s Ready To Mingle
By all indications, the Teen Mom 2 star is single and ready to mingle. Getting back together with either of her exes is off the table at the moment. However, there have been whispers that she’s seeing someone else and has chosen to keep their relationship a secret for the time being.
9. She Has An On and Off Feud With Kailyn Lowry
When it comes to onscreen feuds, it’s clear that Briana DeJesus is all for them. She had a past “beef” with fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry. However, she eventually informed fans that they had reached a sort of standoff. In her own words, “…We can work together under the same roof.”
10. She’s On OnlyFans
Briana DeJesus came under fire when fans didn’t just discover that she was on OnlyFans, but that she was charging $10 a month. They were quite worried about the impression it would give her kids when they discover it. She characterizes herself as being on “demon time” in the description on her profile.