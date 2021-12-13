Queen Season 1, Episode 7 Who Shot Ya? Recap

Last week on Queens Season 1, Episode 6 the ladies learned an important lesson loyalty after dumping Lil Muffins on a song for a more well-known artist. Lauren aka Lil Muffin struggles to get her career on board. Brianna finally learns how to balance work and family. Valeria finds out that her mom was caught by one of the producers of Queens documentary taking pictures of her credit cards. Queens Season 1, Episode 7 the scene we’ve been waiting for since the first episode finally fully pans out. A shooter comes up and aims at the girl and Eric ends up getting shot in the shoulder. Before we’re able to see the entire scene play out, the show cuts to earlier that day when the girls are at a photo shoot. Jill checks in on Lauren and she tells her that Eric was able to clear the debt with her record label and that she’s staying at his face until she gets back on track. Brianna has a candid talk with Valeria and admonishes her to confront her mom about taking pictures of her credit cards. Naomi is excited about her date with the producer from the video shoot. It’s been a long time since she’s actually gone on a real date. Brianna cheers her on because she wants Naomi to get her groove back.
Here To Stay
Valeria confronts her mom about taking pictures of her credit cards. She admits that she only took them as tokens because she was so proud of Valeria and couldn’t believe that she had an Amex card. Valeria takes her word for now but decides to have Eric run her Amex cards to make sure she didn’t use them Jill has a studio session with Wyclef Jean and cuts a fire verse. Wyclef asks for Jill’s creative insight and encourages her to lay down her vocals on the track. The ladies have a press conference announcing their world tour and the reporters try to stir up some drama. They ask Jill if she is the new leader of the group and even question the group’s longevity. Brianna assures reporters that they have all evolved from the past and that they are definitely here to stay. Lauren checks a reporter for questioning her about opening for Queens on tour.
Where Is My Money?
Hours before the billboard reveal, Lil Muffins is eating rice cakes for the first time at Eric’s house when she notices a bunch of goons at the door on the surveillance camera. Eric lets Jadakiss and his guys in. Jadakiss and his goons demand the $750,000 back that Eric borrowed to pay Muffin’s debt off to the label. Jadakiss tells Eric he has until tonight to pay back the money. Muffins decide to do a private show to help Eric get some of the money back to pay off Jadakiss. The private show was for Walter Wescott a young billionaire. Eric breaks the news to Valeria that her mom isn’t really her mom. Valeria is being scammed by a woman named Valentina, who has a long rap sheet for scamming. Eric tells Valeria not to confront Valentia because she may be dangerous. Eric promises to have his people handle Valentina and get her out of her life for good.
Date Night
Naomi and Rodrigo hit off on their date and they have a good time getting to know each other. Rodrigo makes it clear that he’s not trying to just sleep with Naomi but he actually wants to get to know her. Naomi has to cut the date short because Brianna needs her. Valeria has a hard time pretending with Valentia so she ends up confronting her and demands that she leaves. When Valeria threatens to call the cops, Valentina pushes her up against the wall with her hand around her throat. She lets Valeria know that she’s capable of a lot worse than what’s on her rap sheet. Valentina gives Valeria her mother’s name in exchange for her not calling the cops. Eric goes with Lil Muffins to her private show to make sure she’s safe. Walter Wescott is a young tycoon that’s having a big launch party for his app. Walter is a big jerk and refuses to give Eric the money upfront claiming that he’s a billionaire and good for the money. Walter wants the full experience of partying with Muffins and tells her that she has to do blow with him. Desperate to get the money to pay for the debt that Eric owes, Lil Muffins considers his proposition for a minute. Eric take hold of Lil Muffins and they head out.
Gunshots
An hour before the billboard sign reveals all the girls meet at Brianna’s house to give her some much-needed encouragement. Brianna finds the letter and video that Eric left behind after his surgery and they all watch it together before getting a text from Eric that their first billboard is up. To lighten the mood the girls decide to go see the billboard. Jadakiss pulls up on Eric, toting a gun demanding his money. He makes Eric a proposition; ten percent of the Queen tour profits. Eric turns down Jadakiss’s proposition because he doesn’t have access to all of the profits. They try to put Eric in a car, but he manages to get away. Eric catches up with the ladies at the billboard. As they look in amazement at their big beautiful billboard, the shooter appears grabbing their attention. Eric stands in front of the ladies trying to protect them. The shooter shoots Eric in the shoulder. Eric lunges on the shooter and is able to get the gun out of his hand before he darts off into the night. The ladies are screaming and Eric realizes that Brianna has been shot. They try to keep Brianna conscious as Lil Muffins dials 911. Is Brianna going to survive? Will the girls go on tour? We can’t wait to see what happens next week.