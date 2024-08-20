All Creatures Great and Small Season 5: What to Expect in the New Season

All Creatures Great and Small is a heartwarming family-friendly drama set in the 1930s Yorkshire Dales, following the life of a young veterinarian, James Herriot, as he navigates the challenges of rural veterinary practice. The series beautifully captures the charm of small-town life, the bonds between humans and animals, and the trials of love and friendship, drawing from the beloved veterinary memoirs of Alf Wight, who wrote under the pen name James Herriot. It was originally adapted into a BBC series in the late 1970s, captivating audiences with its mixture of humor and poignancy.
All Creatures Great and Small was successfully revived in 2020, first airing on Channel 5 in the UK before making its way overseas via streaming. The revamped series has brought a fresh take on the classic tales and introduced a new generation to the enchanting world of Herriot and his veterinary companions, while maintaining the spirit and warmth of the original series. After season 4 aired in 2023 (garnering 4.4 million viewers), fans have been vying for another season. So, here’s everything we know about the upcoming fifth season.
What Is the Plot of the Fifth Season?
As of yet, the exact plot details for the fifth season have not been revealed and there is yet to be a trailer. However, the majority of the cast will be returning and Nicolas Ralph will continue his role as James Herriot. So, we can expect to see much more of his professional adventures and challenges as one of the top vets in Yorkshire. Season 4’s Christmas special episode ended with Helen giving birth, but James wasn’t there because he wasn’t allowed to take time off from his RAF training. The new season will undoubtedly continue where the Christmas special left off, with James hopefully being reunited with his family again.
Outside of speculation, a snippet was provided by Channel 5, reading: “The series will continue to bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s.”
Who Will Star in Season 5?
As mentioned, Nicholas Ralph will return to lead the show for season 5. Alongside Ralph will be fellow returning cast members Samuel West, who stars as Siegfried Farnon, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody, and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey. And of course, Mrs Pumphrey will be joined by her Pekingese, Tricki.
In the 2023 Christmas special, many fans were disappointed with the absence of Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon. However, he will be returning for season 5. According to Channel 5, he will make an “unexpected return later in the series”. The British broadcasting giants also released some first look images on August 19, as reported by Radio Times. When speaking about the process of filming the show, star Samuel West said: “I think we’re all still having a very nice time. And there’s lots and lots of things that we would still love to film. We seem to have made our home in the Dales now, they’re getting on with us better, aren’t they?”
Where Can You Watch All Creatures Great and Small?
In the UK, All Creatures Great and Small is televised on Channel 5. Seasons 1-4 can be watched in full on the channel’s app, My5. Season 1 of the show is also available on Netflix. For US viewers, the series can be streamed on PBS Masterpiece via Prime Video. If you don’t have a subscription with Prime Video, all four seasons can be streamed on Apple TV+ as well.
Watch All Creatures Great and Small on Apple TV+
When Will Season 5 Be Released?
When the news broke that All Creatures Great and Small would come back for a fifth season, it was also announced that a sixth season will follow after. Filming for season 5 was well underway by February 2024. The season will consist of 6 episodes and a Christmas special. As of yet, there has been no official release date announced.
When speaking about the two-season order, Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor for Drama at Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: "We're so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series. The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot's unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can't wait to share this next chapter."
