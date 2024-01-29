Paul Mescal and Timothée Chalamet have been the targets of some of the wildest internet theories about celebs. From worshiping Satan to being members of the Illuminati and selling their souls for fame, public figures, especially those in entertainment, are probably used to reading absurd stories about themselves. While most of these stories are unintelligible and quite outrageous to believe, conspiracy theorists haven’t been too willing to quit fabricating fables; hence, crazy theories about famous people continue to thrive and spread.
Events like Katt Williams’ interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast in January 2024 lend credence to some of these theories, blurring the lines between facts and strange narratives conjured out of negative assumptions and silly imaginations. The comedian made inflammatory comments about multiple celebrities, including Ludacris, whom he accused of joining the Illuminati in exchange for movie roles. So, from the amusing and inoffensive to the ridiculous and inappropriate, the following are some of the most unfounded internet theories about celebs.
1. Paul Mescal Asks Women Out On a Walk To Ditch Them In The Park
The Normal People actor has been trended online, especially on TikTok, where people made memes about him running away from women. The memes were based on a wild story, claiming the Irish actor has been having a string of hookups with women he takes to the park for a walk and then literally runs away from them. The origin of this story isn’t known, but it gained traction online after Erin Mary Smith shared a video about it on her TikTok page. Citing “lots of sources,” Smith recounts that “Paul Mescal basically goes around North London…begging women for threesomes. And when he does actually get with a girl, he’ll say to them, ‘Hey, wanna go for a walk?’ And then in the middle of the chat, he will just leg it and just do a runner and leave her in the park.”
2. Jamie Foxx Is A Clone
The Academy Award-winning actor’s health scare in 2023 kept him away from the public for roughly eight months. Amid conflicting reports about his condition and rumors that he had passed on, the Ray Charles actor posted a video clip to assure the public he was alive and recuperating. But conspiracy theorists began comparing his previous pictures to the video to support claims that the actor had been cloned. Those who swear the Jamie Foxx we know now is an artificial intelligence believe They Cloned Tyrone is hinting at what happened. The Netflix movie was released in June 2023 at the peak of the speculations surrounding the actor’s mysterious health scare. It stars Foxx alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.
3. Beyonce Is Italian And Her Real Name Is Ann Marie Lastrassi
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have had more than a fair share of the raving internet theories about celebs. From owning a surrogacy farm in India to being Solange’s mother, what makes this theory unique among others about the American singer is its source. KW Miller, a Florida politician who was running for congress, took to Twitter (now X) to call out the singer in July 2020, alleging she’s part of the Deep State. Miller’s post, in part, reads: “Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement.”
4. Steven Spielberg Installs A Mind-Controlling Device In People
In the early 2000s, the famous filmmaker had to approach the court for a restraining order against a conspiracy theorist stalking and harassing his family. Diana Napolis claimed that Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, were running a satanic cult in the basement of their home. Napolis also alleged that the filmmaker was installing a mind-controlling device she described as the “soul catcher” in people’s brains to control them. And that she was a victim of the evil satanic cult. Needless to say, the court granted Spielberg’s order, prohibiting the conspiracy theorist from coming 150 meters near the Spielberg family.
5. Joe Biden Is Dead, But Jim Carrey Has Been Impersonating Him
One of the wildest internet theories about celebs in recent times, it is believed in some quarters that the United States president has passed on. The people spreading this conjecture believe several actors wear masks to pose as Biden, including James Woods and Jim Carrey. This claim came to light in April 2022 during a street interview between a Trump supporter, a middle-aged woman, and The Good Liars’ Jason Selvig. She told Selvig on camera that “several different people are playing Joe Biden at this point. And when he fell up the stairs going on the airplane,” she continued, “I myself think that that was Jim Carrey. I heard that he was one of them.”
6. Taylor Swift Banished Her Evil Twin To Japan
Taylor Swift has never been a stranger to unhinged conspiracy theories. Of course, she belongs to the Illuminati; Ye initiated her. Anyway, this is probably the only theory about the “Shake It Off” singer that’s not entirely silly, especially in terms of the uncanny resemblance between the American singer and the said twin. The crazy fan theory emanated from a 2008 Japanese McDonalda advert depicting a Taylor Swift lookalike flirting with a burger. As the video circulated, it was also spread around that the woman was Taylor Swift’s evil twin whom she banished to Japan because she was disrupting her career.
7. Timothee Chalamet Gave Half Of NYU Chlamydia
The Call Me by Your Name actor transferred from Columbia University to New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study before dropping out in 2016 to pursue acting full-time. Rumor has it he was so randy while at NYU that he contracted chlamydia and spread it throughout the campus. Like other wild internet theories about celebs, the source of this rumor isn’t known, but it has lingered on since at least 2018 when a Twitter user alleged a mutual friend got chlamydia from the actor. The narrative has continued to resurface from time to time over the years without any shred of evidence to substantiate it.
