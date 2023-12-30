Rick Hoffman: Get to Know the ‘Suits’ Star

Rick Hoffman is an accomplished American actor who has come a long way from his days of waiting tables in New York City. Currently considered among the strong forces on television, Hoffman began his journey to fame by playing small roles while doing menial jobs to make ends meet. Landing the role of Freddie Sacker on The $treet (2000) prompted him to quit his job as a waiter and move to Los Angeles, a move that proved to be right up his alley.
After launching his career with a security guard role in Conspiracy Theory, Rick Hoffman gradually built a robust fanbase. Hoffman’s early success is linked to his television roles in such projects as the Fox sitcom The Bernie Mac Show (2002–2005) and the ABC comedy series Samantha Who? (2007–2009). He gained major prominence for starring as Louis Litt in the American legal drama series Suits (2011-2019). Hoffman currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Read on for more revealing details about the Suits star.
Rick Hoffman Was Born and Raised In New York
A child of the 70s, Rick Hoffman was born in New York City on June 12, 1970. His parents are Charles and Gail Hoffman who raised him in a Jewish home with his younger brother Jeff Hoffman. He spent his formative years growing up in Roslyn Heights, New York. Hoffman studied at The Wheatley School in Old Westbury, New York before going to the University of Arizona to major in theater arts. Armed with a degree and a burning passion for the arts, the New York native left his hometown to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles.
He Made His Acting Debut In 1997’s Julia Roberts & Mel Gibson-Led ‘Conspiracy Theory’
After majoring in theater arts, Rick Hoffman joined the struggle for a breakthrough in the movie industry. His first role was as a security guard in Conspiracy Theory (1997). In 1998, he appeared in Lethal Weapon 4 as a police officer. Hoffman has appeared in numerous small roles in films such as Blood Work (2002), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), Hostel (2005), The Condemned (2007), and Thanksgiving (2023). His major work is on the small screen, starting from his television debut in 2000.
In his budding days, Hoffman was waiting tables while auditioning for acting roles until he landed the role of Freddie Sacker on the Wall Street series The $treet (2000). Subsequently, he quit his job as a waiter and moved to Los Angeles for a full-time acting career. However, the Wall Street series was shortlived as producers pulled the plug on it after seven episodes. An unfazed Hoffman continued to score roles on television series such as the law drama Philly as Terry Loomis, The Bernie Mac Show as Jerry Best, CSI: Miami as Bruno Gomez / Darren Ripley, The Practice as D.A. Harvey Clarke, and the ABC comedy Samantha Who? (2007–2009) as Chase Chapman.
Rick Hoffman landed his first main role in a television series when he was cast to play Patrick Van Dorn in Jake in Progress (2005–2006). His breakthrough came in 2011 when he joined the cast of the USA Network series Suits, starring as Louis Litt. Hoffman appeared in all 134 episodes of Suits from 2011 to 2019 when the show wrapped up. He reprised his role as Louis Litt in a guest appearance on Pearson. He also played a recurring role as Dr. Swerdlow in Billions.
What Is Rick Hoffman’s Net Worth and How Much Was He Paid On Suits?
While Rick Hoffman played the richest among the three partners in Suits, he is not worth that much in real life. Hoffman has an estimated net worth of $1 million accrued through his acting career. His captivating delivery of the role of Louis Litt on Suits earned Hoffman $200,000 per episode and he appeared in all nine seasons of the legal drama series as a main cast member. Overall, the main cast of Suits earned between $175,000 and $500,000 per episode with the level of experience and terms of contracts a major factor.
Did Rick Hoffman Win Any Awards For Suits?
Rick Hoffman brought his A-game to the Suits cast but did not win any awards for his performance. Nevertheless, he has received critical acclaim for his performances. The role also increased his dedicated fan base across social media platforms. Suits and some cast members were nominated for several awards during its run with Gina Torres winning Outstanding Performance in a Television Series at the 2013 NHMC Impact Awards.
