‘Suits’: 6 Best Guest Stars on the Legal Drama

While Suits witnessed a myriad of guests during its run, the best guest stars on the legal drama truly stand out for obvious reasons. The American legal drama television series aired on the USA Network from June 23, 2011, to September 25, 2019, ending after nine seasons and 134 episodes. The show garnered a huge fanbase and bagged a few award nominations.
One of the things Suits will be remembered for is the exciting list of guest stars introduced in the series to capture and maintain the interest of fans. From world-class athletes to famous actors, the celebrity cameos on Suits include stars who are huge fans of the show. Let’s take a look at some of the best Suits guest stars who appeared on the show.
1. Eric Roberts as Charles Forstman
Eric Roberts appeared on Suits as Charles Forstman across 9 episodes in seasons 4, 5, and 9. His character is a shady businessman whose interesting storyline and appearance on the show set Roberts aside as one of the best Suits guest stars. Roberts played the role from 2014 to 2019, enough time to explore his character’s arc and his history with the main character Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).
A Golden Globe-nominated actor, Eric Roberts is a seasoned American actor with over 700 acting credits to his name. His career began in 1974 but he gained prominence for his appearance in a leading role in King of the Gypsies (1978). Some of his most notable films and TV shows include Raggedy Man (1981), Star 80 (1983), The Runaway Train (1985), The Specialist (1994), Less than Perfect (2002–2005), Heroes (2007–2010), The Expendables (2010), The Young and the Restless (2010–2011), and Babylon (2022). He is the older brother of Hollywood sweetheart Julia Roberts.
2. Michelle Fairley as Ava Hessington
Michelle Fairley made her Suits cameo in 2013 as Ava Hessington, appearing in eight episodes spread across season 3. Her character is a CEO involved in charges of bribery and murder which roped Harvey in. Fairley counts as one of the best Suits guest stars as she portrays a character that instigates fear. While she is widely recognized for her role as Catelyn Stark on HBO hit series Game of Thrones, Fairley is also known for her roles in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010), Philomena (2013), and In the Heart of the Sea (2015).
3. Michael Phelps as Himself
An Olympic gold medalist and world record-breaking swimmer, Michael Phelps made a guest appearance on Suits season 3 episode 11 in 2014. Phelps’s transition from swimmer to actor was smooth as he appeared as himself. The cameo put him on the list of real-life sports stars who appeared on the show as one of the clients Harvey Spector always wanted. Phelps got the chance to make his Suits cameo after tweeting that he is a fan of the show. Aside from Suits, Phelps has also appeared in the television series Entourage and the music video for The Lonely Island: Space Olympics.
4. Amy Acker as Esther Edelstein
What makes Amy Acker‘s Suits cameo stand out is the way she blended in so seamlessly. As Esther Edelstein, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman)’s sister, her character has blood ties with a prominent character in the series. Acker portrayed Edelstein in 5 episodes of the series spread across seasons 5, 8, and 9 from 2015 to 2019. Acker is best known for shows such as Angel (2001–2004), Alias (2005–2006), Person of Interest (2012–2016), and The Gifted (2017-2019).
5. Charles Barkley as Himself
One of the best Suits guest stars, Charles Barkley made a cameo appearance on the show as himself in 2015. The former American professional basketball player joined the Suits cast in season 5 episode 3 “No Refills” as one of the sports greats on Harvey’s client list. Barkley is a huge fan of the show and his cameo was a dream come true. In addition to being a sports veteran, Barkley is a television analyst on TNT and CBS Sports. He often dabbles in acting with appearances in Hot Shots! (1991), Space Jam (1996), He Got Game (1998), and Hustle (2022).
6. Troian Bellisario as Claire Bowden
Renowned for her breakthrough role as Spencer Hastings in the television series Pretty Little Liars, Troian Bellisario is one of the best Suits guest stars for obvious reasons. She portrayed Claire Bowden in two episodes of the legal drama from 2014 to 2015. Similar to her Pretty Little Liars character, Bowden is an ambitious law student and intern at an immigration law firm. Bowden’s complicated past with Mike Ross and the undeniable chemistry between them makes her arc in the plot more interesting.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!