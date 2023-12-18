10 Movies Where Julia Roberts’ Survival Skills Are Tested

Julia Roberts has captivated audiences with her dynamic performances, often portraying characters whose resilience and survival instincts are pivotal to the narrative. In this exploration, we’ll delve into ten films where Roberts’ survival skills are not just tested but are essential to her roles. From legal battles to emotional endurance, each character she plays embodies a unique aspect of survival.
Erin Brockovich’s Tenacious Legal Fight
In Erin Brockovich (2000), Roberts brings to life the real story of a woman who becomes a legal advocate against a corporation poisoning a community.
Erin Brockovich stops at nothing when she realizes the extent of the pollution and its hazardous effects in the community she is sent to investigate, her tenacity and determination becoming her tools for survival in a daunting legal battle.
Mary Reilly’s Struggle Within Gothic Horror
Roberts’ portrayal of Mary Reilly (1996) sees her navigating a household fraught with secrets and danger. As Mary Reilly, she is a quiet presence amidst the turmoil of Dr. Jekyll’s experiments, her survival hinging on her ability to observe and adapt within a classic tale of horror.
Escaping Abuse in Sleeping with the Enemy
In Sleeping with the Enemy (1991), Roberts’ character crafts an elaborate escape from an abusive marriage, displaying a cunning and courage that speaks to an innate will to survive.
But one night, having enough of the beatings, she opts to what else? That’s right, fake her death. This act of desperation marks the beginning of her fight for freedom.
The Pelican Briefs Dangerous Conspiracy
The Pelican Brief (1993) showcases Roberts as Darby Shaw, a law student who stumbles upon a deadly conspiracy. Her survival depends on her wits and resourcefulness as she navigates through treacherous waters with help from investigative reporter Gray Grantham. Together they face a world where
The bodies start dropping and the mystery keeps building as Darby runs for her life, highlighting the tenacity required for survival against powerful adversaries.
A Mother’s Quest in Secret in Their Eyes
Roberts delivers a heart-wrenching performance in Secret in Their Eyes (2015), playing a mother whose daughter’s murder becomes an obsession that tests her emotional survival. The film delves into the depths of a mother’s love and the lengths she will go to seek justice, featuring prolonged flashbacks that include the time of the tragic event.
Facing Fears in Runaway Bride
In Runaway Bride (1999), Roberts plays Maggie Carpenter, who becomes notorious for fleeing from her own weddings. Her journey is one of self-discovery as she learns to confront societal expectations and navigate her fears, ultimately finding strength in independence rather than marriage.
At the alter, Maggie gets cold feet and flees, symbolizing her quest for personal survival on her own terms.
Spy Games in Duplicity
The world of corporate espionage is brought thrillingly to life by Roberts in Duplicity (2009). As Claire Stenwick, she uses intelligence and deception to navigate this high-stakes game, proving that survival can also be about outsmarting your opponents. Her relationship with Ray Stoval adds layers to her character’s survival tactics within their complex web of love and betrayal.
Tense Moments in Money Monster
In Money Monster (2016), Roberts’ character Patty Fenn must keep her composure during a live-taping hostage crisis. Her quick thinking and calm demeanor are essential for navigating this unexpected high-stakes situation, demonstrating another facet of survival under pressure.
Misadventures with The Mexican
The Mexican (2001) sees Julia Roberts’ character caught up with mobsters and a cursed antique gun, providing comedic relief amidst dangerous situations. Her character Samantha Barzel evolves from kidnap victim to soul mate with her captor through shared confessions, showcasing an unconventional approach to survival through misadventure.
Emotional Strength in Wonder
In Wonder (2017), as Isabel, mother to Auggie who faces challenges due to his facial difference, Roberts portrays immense emotional strength. Her character’s support helps Auggie navigate school life and bullying, making it not just about surviving but thriving amidst adversity. This role highlights the power of maternal love as a form of survival.
