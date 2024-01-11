Termed as one of the best music films of the decade, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is a one-of-a-kind production that proves just how talented the singer, actress, entrepreneur, and mother is. Directed by Beyoncé, this film is the highest-rated movie in the concert documentaries genre of 2023 by Letterhead, with a rating of 4.6/5. The movie was filmed during Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour of 56 shows between May and October 2023.
This film celebrates Beyoncé’s artistry, talent, family, and impact in the music industry. This movie was the perfect chance to relieve the thrilling moment for fans who attended any of the several shows in Beyonce’s Renaissance tour dates. For fans who didn’t attend live shows, this film is the perfect opportunity to feel some of the energy and power of what went down. This movie is all about Beyoncé, the woman who made it, the person she is when working, with her family, and her insecurities that all make her unique. And she does a fantastic job of letting fans see the real her, not just the star. Here is a review of Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce!
Beyonce The Producer
One clear thing from the film’s start is that this is one of Beyoncé’s best concert productions with stunning visuals, sound, and direction. It comes in second place to Beyoncé’s Netflix movie documentary, Homecoming recorded during her Coachella Performance in 2018. From the beginning to the end, it’s hard to look away because of the fear of missing out on something iconic. The film is meticulously pieced together with laughter, tears, and inspiration. From the different camera angles to the sound quality and the outfit changes throughout the performances, this movie is visually appealing. The editing only makes watching it more thrilling. It goes to show how Beyoncé pays attention to every little detail.
The three-hour film was beautifully created, and while some songs and performances didn’t make it to the movie , there is still hope that more behind-the-scenes clips will be released in the coming years. Fans know Beyonce will release everything at her own pace if the Renaissance visuals are anything to go by. Her work as a director almost rivals her talent and dedication as a musical artist. After every couple of songs, Beyonce, who narrates the film, takes fans behind the scenes to see what happens before and while they are on stage. The film also includes clips on how they set up various stages, switching between different shows with different color-coded outfits, and several shots of the crowds laughing, singing along, and having a fantastic time during the show. This movie could even serve as the visuals fans have been waiting for because of the fantastic production that makes each set and song look like an actual music video. She outdid herself.
Beyonce The Musician
The music is what everyone came for as Beyoncé has constantly been releasing hit after hit, and the “Renaissance” album is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Although this album has no music videos, Beyoncé gave fans a taste of what they so desperately wanted. At 42, Beyoncé’s voice is still flawless, robust, and much richer than fans have heard in years. Most of the film focuses on the music from her seventh album, Renaissance , which pays homage to the 80s dance music and culture of voguing, disco, and ballroom flamboyance. The music featured in this film and album is inspired mainly by her late Uncle Johnny, who is referenced in one of the songs.
Seeing Beyoncé’s process of creating her music sets and intros to iconic songs like ‘Cuff It’ was a wonder to witness. Her creativity is almost natural, and it comes out effortlessly when her ideas are implemented the way she wants. Several stars joined her on stage, making the performances even more compelling. Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross joined her in different shows during the tour. To pay homage to the Destiny Child group that played a significant role in her music career, she reunited with Latoya Luckett, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and LaTavia Roberson during her stop in her hometown, Houston, Texas. Cardi B also appears in the film during the mute challenge, which only adds to the star power in this production.
One aspect that can’t be overlooked during each music set is her impeccable outfits, from the iconic Bee outfit that pays homage to the army of supporters who are always there to defend Beyonce and her legendary career, the Beyhive, to the costumes created by iconic designers. She documented all of these iconic looks on her Instagram page,where she hadn’t been posting very frequently before the start of the tour. Her unique and diverse group of dancers made this film more breathtaking because of how in sync they are with the songs that praise their skills, like voguing and celebrating the ballroom culture.
Beyoncé and Her Family
The iconic Beyoncé Knowles Carter. The mother of three has always taken pride in doing things her way. For this film, the superstar intended to peel back the curtains of what it takes to create such a concert masterpiece. And she did a fantastic job of showing her fans all the work, sacrifice, and dedication she had to put in the last four years to achieve this. Beyonce also does an excellent job of showing her fans that although it might look like she is working like a machine, she is still human. Although she is one of the most hardworking artists in the industry, she has a talented team and support system that helps bring her vision to reality. And that’s not always easy.
To show that she is just another human like everyone else, the Houston-born singer gave viewers a glimpse into her busy mom-life schedule. While on tour, she still set aside time to spend with her husband and rapper, Jay Z, her three children, Blue Ivy and twins, Sir and Rumi. She says in the film, “Kids don’t care what you do for a living, they just want a mum.” Seeing one of the most celebrated singers in the world doing mundane things like playing with her kids makes her more relatable and down-to-earth to her fans. Her parents also appeared in the film, talking about how proud they were of their daughter and her journey to get there. While she spends much time thanking her parents, support team, dancers, and husband, it is essential because she understands she couldn’t have done it without them.
Blue was also the star of this film, showing up in various behind-the-scenes clips with her mother. In the film, Beyoncé scolds her eldest daughter when she gives some unsolicited opinions like any mother would. In the end, Beyoncé takes her daughter’s advice and keeps the song Diva as part of the set, much to fans’ delight. Rectifying her daughter may seem like a small act, but it shows that what matters to her is her family and raising her kids to be the best versions of themselves. It isn’t easy when her daughter has faced bullying since she was born just because of who her parents are. But instead of Blue being demoralized because of the fans’ reaction to her first on-stage performance, she took the criticism and worked harder, practiced more, and became better after each show. This only made Beyonce more proud of the daughter she raised. She was resilient and wasn’t going to let anyone put her down.
Beyoncé The Icon
This film opens Beyoncé up to the world. She is no longer held back by what other people think of her and is sharing what she wants to do. In the film, she reveals information about a vocal injury that almost changed the trajectory of her music career and a knee injury that happened 20 years ago. The knee injury is still problematic because she had had another surgery a few months before starting this worldwide iconic tour. If this film showed fans anything, is that they can be better and push themselves because no matter what is going on or the obstacles ahead, they can constantly reinvent themselves, just like Beyonce keeps doing. Fans are eagerly waiting for Beyoncé’s third act, House. This film consisted of two stories, one about Beyonce’s renaissance tour on stage and one about her life with her family, and it is stunning and exciting to witness her growth as a human being.
