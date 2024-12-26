World War Z: Where Are the Cast Now?

World War Z hit movie theaters in 2013 and grossed over $540 million against a production budget of $190 million. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, for a zombie movie, it was more accepted than most ever are. Of course, it helped that Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt led the picture, however, credit has to be given to the rest of the talented cast as well.

The plot follows Gerry Lane, a former United Nations employee who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that is threatening to destroy humanity. Since its release, World War Z has continued to attract new audiences and become revered as one of the best zombie movies of recent times. So, let’s explore the complex characters of this groundbreaking movie and the talented actors who embodied them.

Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane

Brad Pitt was the star power behind World War Z, taking on the lead role of Gerry Lane, a man enjoying peace and tranquility in his retired life. However, when the pandemic breaks out, he is called upon for his expert skills, forcing him to leave his family behind and set out to find a cure. World War Z was a slight career swerve for Pitt who hadn’t really delved into the horror genre before. Yet, his dramatic prowess helped to elevate the film to be something much more than a horror movie and more of a drama, focusing on one man’s mission to save the world, risking his life to ensure the safety of his family.

Over a decade later, Pitt is still a Hollywood titan who doesn’t seem to be fading. He won his first acting Oscar in 2020 for his magnetic performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Prior to this he nabbed an Oscar for producing on 12 Years a Slave. In 2024, he re-teamed with George Clooney for Wolfs. His next movie F1 will see him share the screen with Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies.

Mireille Enos as Karin Lane

Mireille Enos and Abigail Hargrove in World War Z (2013)

Prior to World War Z, Mireille Enos was much more known within the TV realm, starring in shows like The Killing, American Experience, and Big Love, which was her first recurring role. Sharing the screen with Brad Pitt, Enos played his devoted wife Karin, a woman who is heartbroken to see him go back to work but also aware that he is perhaps the world’s last choice for being saved. Since World War Z, Enos’ roles have gotten bigger – she closed out The Killing in 2014, and then went on to star in Hanna and Lucky Hank. She is next set to star opposite Tim Blake Nelson in the comedy drama, On the End.

Daniella Kertesz as Segen

Daniella Kertesz in World War Z (2013)

Israeli actress Daniella Kertesz captured significant attention with her standout performance as Segen in World War Z, where she showcased her talent, portraying a soldier who becomes infected. Following her role in the film, Kertesz appeared poised for a breakout in Hollywood, given the film’s success and her compelling portrayal of such a pivotal character. However, since then, her career has somewhat slowed down, with fewer high-profile roles coming her way. She last appeared on screen in 20121 as part of the third season of Shtisel. But, she will be making a comeback soon with her leading role in the drama film, 10 KILOS.

Ruth Negga as W.H.O Doctor

Ruth Negga in World War Z (2013)

Ruth Negga had a small role in World War Z as a British doctor who helps Gerry find his way to what he believes to be the cure. Although her part was lacking in screen time, she clearly impressed some Hollywood big wigs, as after this role, her career really kicked off. In 2016, she joined Joseph Gilgun in the hit series Preacher, which ran for four seasons. In 2017, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Mildred in Jeff Nichols‘ acclaimed drama, Loving. In 2019, she shared the screen with Brad Pitt once again in the sci-fi drama, Ad Astra. More recently, she showcased her talents in the highly-rated drama series, Presumed Innocent, landing herself an Independent Spirt Award nomination.

David Morse as Ex-CIA Agent

David Morse and Brad Pitt in World War Z (2013)

David Morse is a renowned character actor who is not typically seen as a leading man. Although his roles are often short, they are usually scene-stealing. In World War Z, Morse only graced the screen for one quick scene in which he relays some pivotal information to Gerry. This taut moment served as the substance to where the plot really unfolded as a mystery element was added. Outside of this role, Morse has a penchant for playing villains, notable for sinister renditions in movies like 16 Blocks, and Disturbia. He is next set to take the lead in La Gloria, a drama movie that focuses on the United States’ ongoing issue at the Mexican border.

