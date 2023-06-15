Zombie movies have been a cornerstone of pop culture since their inception. They serve as thrilling tales that tap into our deepest fears and imaginations. The zombie genre started as an obscure niche in the early decades of cinema. Presently, it has grown into a massive cultural phenomenon that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
The enduring allure of zombie movies stems from their unique blend of terror and excitement. They offer adrenaline-fueled escapism with a dash of dark humor. Watching zombie movies is an exhilarating journey into the unknown, a suspense-filled adventure that keeps you guessing what’s coming next. With that in mind, here are the 8 best zombie movies that embody the best of this dynamic genre.
The Beyond (1981)
This film is a part of the Gates of Hell Trilogy. The plotline follows a young woman who inherits an old hotel in Louisiana. After a series of supernatural “accidents”, she discovers that the building was constructed over one of the entrances to Hell. The creators of The Beyond couldn’t have foreseen how their ghastly depiction of a doomed sanctuary would resonate with audiences.
This film’s eerie atmosphere and uncanny narrative provide a profound exploration of the human psyche under supernatural threats. The masterpiece stands as an emblem of innovative storytelling in the zombie genre. It’s currently available to stream on AMC+ Amazon Channel, Shudder, Screambox Amazon Channel, and FlixFling.
Braindead (1992)
Known as Dead Alive in North America, this cult classic is directed by Peter Jackson. When a Sumatran rat monkey bites Lionel Cosgrove’s mother, she transforms into a zombie. She starts killing (and transforming) the entire town while Lionel races to keep things under control. Director Peter Jackson delivers a spectacle of gore and dark comedy. Altogether, it brilliantly challenges the boundaries of the zombie genre. Braindead unapologetically presents the grotesque and the absurd in a mesmerizing dance of the living dead. You can buy or rent it on Amazon Video.
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Shaun, the protagonist, leads an uneventful life that’s disrupted when the dead return to life and threaten his local pub. This film is a standout in the zombie genre for its blend of horror, comedy, and social commentary. It’s especially known for its clever writing and memorable characters.
This film cleverly uses the backdrop of a zombie apocalypse to reflect on the monotony of everyday life. It further creates a poignant commentary on modern living. With its blend of horror, comedy, and social critique, Shaun of the Dead not only redefined the zombie genre. But it also demonstrated the potential of horror-comedy as a medium for social commentary. It’s currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
In this film, a group of survivors takes refuge in a shopping mall after aggressive, flesh-eating zombies overrun the world. Altogether, this remake of George Romero‘s 1978 film is praised for its intense action sequences and its commentary on consumerism. Overall, the creators of Dawn of the Dead tapped into a deeper fear by setting the movie in a location that was previously a symbol of security and consumerism. It highlights the fragility of societal structures and the lengths to which individuals will go to retain a sense of normalcy in the face of horrific adversity. It’s currently available to stream on Netflix.
Zombieland (2009)
This film follows a shy student, a gun-toting bruiser in search of the last Twinkie, and a pair of sisters striving to get to an amusement park. Together, they traverse a zombie-filled America. Known for its humor, memorable characters, and the iconic “rules” for surviving in Zombieland, this film offers a fun and entertaining twist on the genre. The film reflects on individualism, camaraderie, and the human instinct for survival under extraordinary circumstances. It is currently available to stream on Netflix.
World War Z (2013)
World War Z takes the zombie apocalypse to a global scale. It follows Gerry Lane, a former United Nations employee, who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that threatens to destroy humanity. The film is known for its fast-paced narrative, impressive visuals, and its incorporation of political and social themes, setting it apart in the genre. You can stream it on Netflix and other platforms.
Train to Busan (2016)
Train to Busan, is a South Korean film that stands out for its high-octane action, emotional depth, and unique setting. As a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers on a train from Seoul to Busan struggle to survive. The main characters, Sok-woo and his daughter Soo-ahn, are among the passengers on the train. It adds a deeply personal and emotional element to the film’s suspenseful plot. It’s a fresh take on the genre that seamlessly blends horror, action, and emotional drama, making it one of the most memorable zombie films of recent years. It’s available for streaming on various platforms.
Alive (2020)
Alive is another South Korean zombie film that explores themes of isolation and survival in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. The film follows the story of a man who remains alive in isolation as an unknown infection rapidly spreads, leaving an entire city in ungovernable chaos. The film’s focus on the use of technology and social media for survival makes it a standout in the genre. It can be streamed on Netflix.