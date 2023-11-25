Beyoncé: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Global Superstar

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas, has become a global icon whose influence extends far beyond the confines of the recording studio. The “Crazy in Love” singer leads the realms of music and fashion and now pulls in some of the biggest crowds in history for her live shows. She’s a mom, daughter, wife, and an artist who has carved a name for herself in a male-dominated industry and takes pride in it! The ladies, in particular, love Beyoncé because she has been unstoppable and it inspires them.
Beyoncé released her seventh, highly-anticipated album Renaissance just last year. She is now all geared up to make waves at the cinemas — with her very own concert film — starting in December. Her journey from the lead singer of Destiny’s Child to a solo superstar and business mogul is a strong testament to her relentless hard work. So if you often find yourself singing her choruses, you might want to sit down for the trivia you’re about to find out about Queen Bey. Let’s get started!
1. Beyoncé Now Has Two Concert Films to Her Name
Beyoncé, always pushing the boundaries of performance and storytelling, has added one more name to her list of concert films. The previous one, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, is available on Netflix and offers an intimate look into her historic 2018 Coachella performance. She’s now all set for her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé to hit theaters all over the U.S. on December 1, 2023. This upcoming concert film follows her Renaissance World Tour which made $580 million in concert tickets alone. Beyoncé will be seen blending music, visual art, and her narrative in a way that is uniquely hers in the upcoming film.
2. Mariah Carey and Beyoncé Are the Only Two Solo Artists to Have Hit the No. 1 in Four Different Decades
Beyoncé, alongside Mariah Carey, stands as the only solo artist to achieve No. 1 hits across four decades: the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. Her consistent chart-topping success began with her work when she was a part of Destiny’s Child. It continued into the 2020s, starting with her feature on Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix.
3. She Used to Perform at Her Mother’s Salon
Beyoncé grew up with her mother. Her early performance experiences were in her mother’s hair salon too! In her documentary, Life is But a Dream, she shared, “My mom would let me sweep up the hair, and if people would listen, [my friends and I] would perform for [the customers] in the hair salon.”
4. Beyoncé Nearly Played the Role Lady Gaga Did in A Star Is Born Remake
Before Lady Gaga took on the role of Ally in the acclaimed remake of A Star Is Born, alongside Bradley Cooper — Beyoncé was initially considered for the lead. Beyonce’ had to decline because of scheduling conflicts, especially when the project was under Clint Eastwood‘s direction. She expressed her regret in a 2012 interview that “they tried for months” to somehow make it work but it didn’t.
5. Her Vocal Training Includes Running a Mile While Singing
Beyoncé’s unique vocal training includes running a mile while singing. It’s a technique her father believed would improve her ability to sing and dance simultaneously. This method has been a part of her routine for years! In 2017, her trainer revealed that she sang through an entire album while training in Georgia’s intense heat.
6. Beyoncé Also Owns a Production Company
Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, is also the producer of her upcoming film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. She founded the company back in 2010 which now also operates as a record label. Before Renaissance, Parkwood Entertainment’s last major project was Black is King, which also featured Beyoncé’s husband and rapper, Jay-Z.
7. She Donated Her Salary From Cadillac Records to an Addiction Center
Beyoncé donated her earnings from Cadillac Records, another musical drama, to an addiction center after portraying Etta James, who struggled with heroin addiction. Her experience meeting women in rehab inspired her. She said, “Addiction is a disease, and these beautiful women… did not choose to become addicts.” In 2010, she furthered her support by opening the Beyoncé Cosmetology Center at Phoenix House in Brooklyn to aid in recovery efforts.
8. Beyoncé Played at President Barack Obama’s Inauguration Events
Beyoncé’s rendition of Etta James’ “At Last” at the 2009 Inaugural Ball was so moving it reportedly brought the audience to tears. The singer remembers her performance as a major life moment. She later performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Ex-President Barack Obama‘s 2013 Presidential Inauguration. This performance was loved by millions!
9. Her 2017 Pregnancy Announcement Post on Instagram Broke a Record
Beyoncé’s 2017 pregnancy announcement on Instagram, featuring her in front of a floral wreath, broke records by amassing over 6.3 million likes in just eight hours. The post surpassed a record that was previously set by Selena Gomez. While the record is now broken, the post now nearly has around 11 million likes!
10. The Number Four Holds Special Meaning in Her Life
Ever had that month, or a number that’s just special to your family because major life events happen around it? Number 4 is like that for Beyoncé. She cherishes the number four because her birthday is on September 4, her husband’s birthday is on December 4, her mother’s is on January 4, and her wedding anniversary is on April 4. It’s also the title of her fourth album. Both she and Jay-Z have the Roman numeral IV tattooed on their ring fingers, and it’s speculated that this is also influenced by their daughter’s name, Blue Ivy.
Follow Us