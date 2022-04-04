If you love good food then Ludo Lefebvre is a name you might already be familiar with. The talented French chef has taken the world by storm with his skills in the kitchen. These days, however, the kitchen isn’t the only place where he’s letting his light shine. He has also crossed over into the entertainment industry and he is the co-host of a new cooking show called Rat in the Kitchen. In the series, a group of chefs competes to see who can impress Ludo the most with their cooking. However, there is a ‘rat’ in the kitchen who is secretly trying to sabotage everyone’s efforts. The show is set to premiere on April 7, and it will definitely appeal to those who love great food as much as they love a great competition. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ludo Lefebvre.
1. He Decided to Pursue Cooking When He Was a Teenager
Food has always been an important part of Ludo’s life. When he was younger, he spent a lot of time with his grandmother, and the two cooked dinner together every night. By the time he was a teenager, Ludo knew that he wanted to pursue a career in the culinary industry and he began formal training when he was just 14 years old.
2. He’s An Author
Ludo doesn’t just like sharing his cooking skills with others, but he also enjoys sharing his knowledge. As a result, he has released several cookbooks over the years, In addition to writing his own books, he also enjoys collecting cookbooks from other talented chefs.
3. He’s A Husband and Father
From the outside looking it, it may seem like Ludo’s entire life revolves around cooking, but that isn’t exactly the case. Family is the most important thing in his life and he and his wife are the proud parents of a set of twins. His wife, Kristine, is a successful lawyer who appeared as a contestant on The Apprentice.
4. He Likes Spending Time Outside
Just because Ludo makes his living by spending most of his time in the kitchen doesn’t mean that he only likes to be indoors. In his free time, Ludo loves being out in nature. He enjoys doing things like going hiking, snowmobiling, and swimming. Being outside is a great way for Ludo to disconnect from the hectic nature of his job and enjoy some tranquility.
5. He’s a Dog Person
If you’re a dog person, you’ll be happy to know that Ludo is one as well. He is a proud pet parent and he and his fur baby have a very tight bond. Even though he hasn’t created a separate Instagram account for his pup, Luda often shares photos of him on his profile.
6. He Enjoys Traveling
Ludo was born and raised in France where he lived before relocating to the United States, but he has also gotten to explore lots of other places over the years. As a chef, traveling is a great way for him to learn about foods from other cultures and it also helps him stay creative and inspired.
7. KFC Inspired His Love for Fried Chicken
KFC probably isn’t the first place that comes to most people’s minds when they think of great food, but the fast food chain has actually been quite instrumental in Ludo’s journey as a professional chef. When asked what fast food restaurant he would choose if he had to pick one to order a meal from, Ludo told GQ, “I would have to say KFC. It was my first experience with fried chicken when I came to America. Now that I have two LudoBird locations, so I have to look back with respect and acknowledge the original inspiration for my love of fried chicken.”
8. He Has Some Helpful Advice for Young Chefs
At this point in his career, Ludo has learned a great deal about what it takes to be successful in the food industry. During an interview with Fine Dining Lovers, he said, “The young chef now needs to be patient, spend time in the kitchen and spend time with different chefs…You don’t know how many times I have some young kid, you know I cooked for 20 years, but after a few years they think they know more than me. Be patient, travel, learn your job, take your time and find your style of cooking.”
9. Rat in the Kitchen Isn’t His First TV Show
When Ludo started his journey as a chef, he probably had no idea that it would also lead to a career in the entertainment industry. Over the years, however, he has gotten several chances to work in front of the camera and behind the scenes. In 2011, he even had his own show called Ludo Bites America.
10. He Doesn’t Always Feel Like Cooking
Cooking is something that Ludo is extremely passionate about it, but it doesn’t mean that he wants to cook all the time. Sometimes, he simply likes to sit back and relax and not worry about making anything. While talking to GQ, he shared that when he doesn’t feel like cooking he just eats a bowl of cheerios.