Why These Roles Make Jenna Ortega Horror’s Next Scream Queen

Actress Jenna Ortega has swiftly risen to prominence as one of the most exciting young talents in Hollywood. While she has shown versatility in other genres, it is her work within the horror genre that has truly defined her career. Although several commentators argue the actress could eventually be typecast in the genre, Ortega’s earliest (albeit unpopular) roles prove she has talent far more than playing dark roles.
With a 1.55 meter petite frame, dark hair, deadpan demeanor, and eye expressions, the pretty Jenna Ortega has a captivating screen presence. As audiences grow increasingly enamored with her, Ortega’s contribution to the genre is just getting started. As such, Ortega, who turns 23 in 2025, is one of her generation’s most promising horror icons. These seven roles have redefined and solidified Jenna Ortega as horror’s next Scream Queen.
A Breakout Performance in Scream
One of the pivotal moments in Jenna Ortega’s rise to fame came after she joined the iconic Scream franchise in 2022. However, it wasn’t Ortega’s first work in the genre, as she had played a minor role in Insidious: Chapter 2 (as Annie) and a supporting role in the 2020 sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Yet, it was the 2022 sequel Scream that brought her international fame.
Introduced as Sam Carpenter’s (Melissa Barrera) younger sister, Ortega was cast as Tara Carpenter, which almost immediately stood out for audiences. While Tara may not have been a central figure throughout the film, her character’s vulnerability and strength were evident from the start. It’s important to note that Jenna Ortega was 19 when Scream was released. Yet, she easily showcased her ability to navigate the psychological and physical demands of the genre.
Portraying Wednesday Addams Redefined Jenna Ortega’s Career
Another critical turning point in Jenna Ortega’s career came with her portrayal of the enigmatic and gothic Wednesday Addams. In hindsight, besides her talents, Ortega was cast as Wednesday in honor of the character’s Latina heritage. However, within three weeks of release, Wednesday quickly became the second most-watched series on Netflix. It was everything Ortega did and didn’t do that made her a fan favorite.
The role allowed Ortega to bring a new dimension to the character that audiences had previously seen portrayed by other actresses. Although Wednesday Addams had always been known for her dark humor, Ortega’s portrayal was uniquely introspective. She’s perfectly captured the character’s sardonic wit and underlying sense of alienation. The series further cemented Jenna Ortega’s place in the horror world. By carrying the series’ success on her shoulders, Ortega proved she could lead the genre. The long-awaited Wednesday season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2025.
X Showcased Jenna Ortega’s Range in the Genre
2022 was an exceptionally busy year for Jenna Ortega. In addition to Scream and Wednesday, Ortega starred in Ti West’s slasher film X. Although not the film’s protagonist, her presence and performance exemplified her ability to make the most terrifying and gruesome situations feel authentic and grounded. Her character was a shy, ambitious adult film actress caught in a dangerous situation in a rural Texas farmhouse.
The following year, Jenna Ortega reprised her role as Tara Carpenter in the 2023 sequel Scream VI. While her character had solidified itself in the Scream franchise, Ortega was unable to return for the upcoming Scream 7 (2026), due to scheduling conflicts with filming Wednesday season 2. The success of her Scream films, American Carnage (2022), and X have positioned Jenna Ortega as one of the genre’s brightest new stars.
Jenna Ortega Had a Standout Performance in a 36-Year Horror Classic Sequel
Having seen Jenna Ortega’s brilliant performance in his Wednesday Netflix series, it’s no surprise Tim Burton chose to work with the actress in his iconic sequel. Ortega joined the cast of Beetlejuice in its 2024 sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as Astrid Deetz. Her character was Lydia Deetz’s (Winona Ryder) daughter and Delia Deetz’s (Catherine O’Hara) granddaughter. Although a part of an ensemble cast, Ortega’s performance received critical praise from critics. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also generally received positive reviews and was a commercial success, grossing $451.9 million against its $99–100 million budget.
Death of a Unicorn Confirms Jenna Ortega as Horror’s Go-to Actress
Adding to her impressive and growing horror credits, Jenna Ortega plays the teenage daughter of Paul Rudd’s character in Alex Scharfman’s 2025 comedy horror Death of a Unicorn. The film’s plot revolves around Ortega and Rudd’s characters as they find themselves in a peculiar, eerie situation involving mythical unicorns and the supernatural forces surrounding them. Judging from her cast in recent years, Jenna Ortega has become horror’s most sought-after actress, especially for a teenage/young adult character. However, her dedication to the genre and impressive performances put her in the lead as horror’s next Scream Queen.
