Winnie Harlow Breaks Silence After Massive Backlash Over ‘Disrespectful’ Whitney Houston Halloween Look

Winnie Harlow, the Canadian fashion model who faced criticism for her Halloween tribute to Whitney Houston, has spoken out publicly for the first time since the controversy erupted last week.
Her statement, posted yesterday (November 3), comes in response to backlash over a Halloween video in which she dressed and acted as Whitney Houston during one of the singer’s most recognizable award show appearances.
What was supposed to be a lighthearted homage ended up drawing mixed reactions online.
While many fans and celebrities praised the model for channeling Houston’s stage presence, others accused her of “mocking” the late singer’s behavior during her later years, when Houston was visibly struggling with substance dependency.
Winnie Harlow addressed the criticism over her Whitney Houston Halloween impersonation
Image credits: winnieharlow
The moment Harlow recreated comes from a 2002 appearance where Houston, laughing and full of energy, walked across a stage and delivered the now-famous line, “You betta lay low.”
At the time, the widely circulated clip divided audiences with some seeing it as a display of Houston’s natural charisma and by others as an example of her erratic behavior during a difficult chapter in her life.
Image credits: winnieharlow
By choosing that specific scene, critics said, Harlow appeared to be parodying the more chaotic side of Houston’s public image rather than celebrating her artistry.
“Winnie Harlow dressing up as Whitney Houston making a mockery of her wasn’t funny at all to me,” a viewer wrote. “Very poor judgment on her & her team’s behalf.”
“Maybe it’s just me but no matter WHO it is, THERE’S NOTHING funny about anyone fighting [a narcotics dependency]. So Winnie Harlow picking that moment of Whitney Houston’s career to reenact is sick,” another added.
Image credits: BET Awards
Still, some fans pushed back against the outrage, insisting that Harlow’s version captured the energy that made Houston beloved.
“Whitney left us with moments that we can laugh and celebrate,” one user wrote. “We can love her fiercely and still laugh when she was out of pocket.”
Harlow said her legal name is Whitney, and that the late singer was a beloved and respected figure in her house
As the backlash grew, Harlow broke her silence on November 3 with a detailed message addressing the controversy and clarifying her intentions.
“Firstly, the majority of the responses have been incredibly positive! I’ve loved seeing you guys love these Halloween looks,” she began.
Image credits: zeroXhope
Image credits: 365_PARTYBOY
“My video wasn’t mocking Whitney,” she stated.
“That clip has always been one of my favorite moments of hers! She was radiant, funny, confident, and captivating. She was being awarded. The way she moved across that stage with flair and swag? Iconic.”
Image credits: winnieharlow
Harlow also revealed that her connection to Houston goes beyond being just a fan, as her music was beloved in her household and holds a special place in her memories.
“My mother is one of her biggest fans and named me Whitney after her,” she revealed. “That’s my real legal name. She’s always been a queen in my house.”
She also noted that the viral line, “You betta lay low,” is something she still quotes regularly. “It’s something I say at least once a week,” she added.
The model urged netizens to remember Houston not for her controversial later years, but for the joy she brought to many with her art
Image credits: winnieharlow
In the years leading up to her passing, Houston had become the subject of intense media scrutiny over her erratic behavior.
She openly admitted to substance use during a 2009 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she acknowledged that her dependency nearly destroyed her career and marriage.
Image credits: Caiy_thryn
Image credits: gelsonluz
By 2012, she was visibly frail and had canceled several performances amid rumors of relapse. When she was later found unresponsive in a hotel bathtub, authorities confirmed she had multiple illegal substances in her system.
Because of this, in the latter half of her statement, Harlow urged fans to remember the full picture of who Houston was beyond her public struggles and the relentless media coverage that followed.
Image credits: winnieharlow
“People are more than headlines,” she wrote.
“A woman who could command a room, make you laugh, and carry herself like royalty. If all you see when you see Whitney are her struggles, you’re missing her charisma, humor, talent, personality, and wit. She was hilarious and magnetic.”
“It was homage, not mockery,” a netizen wrote
