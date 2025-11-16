93 Dumbledore Quotes That Speak Of His Unmistakable Greatness

Born in July or August in (probably) 1881, Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, besides being the headmaster of Hogwarts wizarding school, was also the most powerful wizard in the world. Sorry fans of LOTR, but this is the undeniable and unmistakable truth! Known to everyone by just his surname, Dumbledore, the wizard became uber popular for his powers, of course, his wit, and a unique way of seeing the world in all of its weirdness. These traits translate into everything he has said and done, so it is no surprise that reading Dumbledore’s quotes is in itself an experience. Filled with kindness and goodness, his words also do not shy away from entertainment – truly inspiring quotes for any occasion! So, prepare yourself to get lost in the world of wizards and beautiful quotes for, well, at least five minutes.
As his creator once said, Dumbledore was shaped to be a mirror image of Merlin, another wizard oriented to be an embodiment of pure goodness. Dumbledore, however, came to be that much more fun than any of his predecessors or the ones who came after him, and if these famous quotes don’t prove it, you’ll just have to re-read the books or rewatch the movies to jolt your memory into remembering. But hey, that truly doesn’t sound that bad! And if you’d prefer to be shaken into recognition by shorter pieces of information, you could also try reading our Harry Potter quotes article that also talks about our hero quite a lot.
But, enough of mulling around with our thoughts of Dumbledore’s greatness, let’s just skip right to the wizard quotes themselves, shall we? They are, as they will always be, just a smidgen further down. Once you are there, be a dear and give your vote for the most moving quote and share this article with Potterheads around you.
#1
“Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living and above all, those who live without love.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’
#2
“It is a curious thing, Harry, but perhaps those who are best suited to power are those who have never sought it.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’
#3
“Dark and difficult times lie ahead. Soon we must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#4
“You fail to recognize that it matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be!” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#5
“It is my belief that the truth is generally preferable to lies.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#6
“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#7
“It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’
#8
“It is the unknown we fear when we look upon death and darkness. Nothing more.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#9
“Youth can not know how age thinks and feels, but old men are guilty if they forget what it is to be young.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’
#10
“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’
#11
“Understanding is the first step to acceptance, and only with acceptance can there be recovery.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#12
“The truth. It is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should therefore be treated with caution.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#13
“He’ll never be gone. Not as long as those who remain are loyal to him.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’
#14
“He (Voldemort) never paused to understand the incomparable power of a soul that is untarnished and whole.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#15
“Things that seem unimaginable today will be inevitable tomorrow.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#16
“Everyone is scared of something.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#17
“Your honesty is a gift, even at times a painful one.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#18
“Dangerous times favor dangerous men.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#19
“We can’t choose our fate, but we can choose others. Be careful in knowing that.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’
#20
“The consequences of our actions are always so complicated, so diverse, that predicting the future is a very difficult business indeed.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’
#21
“Fear of a name increases fear of a thing itself.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’
#22
“If you listen carefully enough, the past whispers to you.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#23
“Memory is everything. Without it we are blind. Without it, we leave the fate of our world to chance.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#24
“The fact that everything didn’t go precisely to plan was precisely the plan.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#25
“It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#26
“One can never have enough socks.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#27
“To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#28
“We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#29
“Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’
#30
“The best of us sometimes eat our words.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’
#31
“Of course, it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on Earth should that mean that it is not real?” — ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’
#32
“Let us step out into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#33
“‘What we need,’ said Dumbledore slowly, and his light blue eyes moved from Harry to Hermione, ‘is more time.'” — ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’
#34
“Or perhaps, to confess that you yourself are worried and frightened? You need your friends, Harry. As you so rightly said, Sirius, would not have wanted you to shut yourself away.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#35
“Curiosity is not a sin… But we should exercise caution with our curiosity… yes, indeed.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#36
“You will also find that help will always be given at Hogwarts to those who ask for it.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’
#37
“I believe your friends Misters Fred and George Weasley were responsible for trying to send you a toilet seat. No doubt they thought it would amuse you.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’
#38
“Those who, like you, have leadership thrust upon them, and take up the mantle because they must, and find to their own surprise that they wear it well.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’
#39
“Numbing the pain for a while will make it worse when you finally feel it.” —’Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#40
“Have you any idea how much tyrants fear the people they oppress? All of them realize that one day, amongst their many victims, there is sure to be one that rises against them and strikes back!” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#41
“People find it far easier to forgive others for being wrong than being right.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#42
“For in dreams, we enter a world that is entirely our own. Let them swim in the deepest ocean or glide over the highest cloud.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’
#43
“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’
#44
“The truth. Tell them Hogwarts is no longer safe. It is as we feared, Minerva. The Chamber of Secrets has indeed been opened again.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’
#45
“You know Harry, in a way you did see your father last night… You found him inside yourself.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’
#46
“Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’
#47
“Harry, suffering like this proves you are still a man! This pain is part of being human… the fact that you can feel pain like this is your greatest strength.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’
#48
“Ah, music,” he said, wiping his eyes. “A magic beyond all we do here!” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#49
“It’s lucky it’s dark. I haven’t blushed so much since Madam Pomfrey told me she liked my new earmuffs.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#50
“I will only have truly left the school when none here are loyal to me.” —’Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’
#51
“By all means continue destroying my possessions, I daresay I have too many.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’
#52
“I am not worried, Harry… I am with you.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#53
“I’ve always felt an affinity with the great magical birds. There’s a story in my family that a phoenix will come to any Dumbledore in desperate need. They say my great-grandfather had one, and that it took flight when he died, never to return.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
#54
“You do not seek power or popularity. You simply ask, ‘Is the thing right in itself?’ If it is, you do it, no matter the cost.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
#55
“This kind of mark cannot be seen. It lives in your very skin.” — ‘Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone’
#56
“Never too late to free yourself. Confession is a relief, I’m told. A great weight lifted.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#57
“You have something most men go their entire lives without; a heart that is full.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#58
“Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#59
“It is important to fight and fight again, and keep fighting, for only then can evil be kept at bay though never quite eradicated.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#60
“As much money and life as you could want! The two things most human beings would choose above all — the trouble is, humans do have a knack of choosing precisely those things that are worst for them.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#61
“We must try not to sink beneath our anguish… But battle on.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#62
“‘You can speak Parseltongue, Harry,’ said Dumbledore calmly, ‘because Lord Voldemort-who is the last remaining ancestor of Salazar Slytherin- can speak Parseltongue.'” — ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’
#63
“‘You are protected, in short, by your ability to love!’ said Dumbledore loudly. ‘The only protection that can possibly work against the lure of power like Voldemort’s!'” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#64
“I sometimes find, and I am sure you know the feeling, that I simply have too many thoughts and memories crammed into my mind.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#65
“Age is foolish and forgetful when it underestimates youth.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#66
“What happened down in the dungeons between you and Professor Quirrell is a complete secret, so, naturally the whole school knows.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#67
“Welcome to a new year at Hogwarts! Before we begin our banquet, I would like to say a few words. And here they are: Nitwit! Blubber! Oddment! Tweak!” — ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
#68
“It is not our abilities that show who we truly are, it is our choices.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’
#69
“If your determination to shut your eyes will carry you so far, Cornelius, then we have reached a parting of the ways. You must act as you see fit and I must act as I see fit.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#70
“Remember, if the time should come when you have to make a choice between what is right, and what is easy, remember what happened to a boy who was good and kind and brave because he strayed across the path of Lord Voldemort.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#71
“There is a room in the Department of Mysteries… that is kept locked at all times. It contains a force that is at once more wonderful and more terrible than death, than human intelligence, than forces of nature. It is also, perhaps, the most mysterious of the many subjects for study that resides there. It is the power held within that room that you possess in such quantities and which Voldemort has not at all. That power took you to save Sirius tonight. That power saved you from possession by Voldemort, because he could not bear to reside in a body so full of the force he detests. In the end, it mattered not that you could close your mind. It was your heart that saved you.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’
#72
“I would assume that you were going to offer me refreshment, but the evidence so far suggests that that would be optimistic to the point of foolishness.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#73
“…yet, sadly, accidental rudeness occurs alarmingly often.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#74
“No, I was merely reading the Muggle magazines… I do love knitting patterns.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#75
“Killing is not so easy as the innocent belief.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince ‘
#76
“Love, naivety, pick your poison.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#77
“…Should things at some point go terribly wrong, it’s good to have a place to go. You know, for a cup of tea.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
#78
“We were closer than brothers.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
#79
“We can free each other.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Quotes’
#80
“The world as we know it is coming undone. Things that seem unimaginable today will seem inevitable tomorrow. Should you agree to do what I ask, you’ll have to trust me. Even when every instinct tell you not to.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#81
“Muggles are not lesser. Not disposable.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#82
“If by teatime, all of us are still alive, we should consider our efforts a success.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
#83
“You think the dead we loved truly ever leave us? You think we don’t recall them more clearly in times of great trouble?” — ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’
#84
“While we may come from different places and speak in different tongues, our hearts beat as one.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#85
“For future reference, Harry, it is raspberry… although of course, if I were a Death Eater, I would have been sure to research my own jam preferences before impersonating myself.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’
#86
“You place too much importance… On the so-called purity of blood! You fail to recognize that it matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be!” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#87
“No spell can reawaken the dead, Harry. I trust you know that.” — ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’
#88
“Dumbledore: (to Newt) I can’t move against Grindelwald. It has to be you. In your shoes, I’d probably refuse too.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
#89
Leta: “Did you love her?”
Dumbledore: “Not as well as I should have done. It’s not too late to free yourself. Confession is a relief, I’m told, a great weight lifted. Regret is my constant companion. Do not let it become yours.” — ”Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
#90
“How, in the name of Merlin, did you manage to get this?” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
#91
“I do enjoy a view.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
#92
“There’s a story in my family that a phoenix will come to any dumbledore who is in desperate need.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
#93
“Your policies of suppression and violence are pushing supporters into his arms.” — ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’
