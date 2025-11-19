31 Of The Most Random And Dumb Things People Have Said With Zero Doubt About Being Right

Overconfidence can sometimes make people spew the silliest things possible. Most folks think before speaking, but sometimes, they may say the first thing that comes to mind. Critical thinkers will then correct themselves, but a special few pretend like everything they’re saying is right.
You’ve probably come across a person who’s tried pretending like made-up information is factual. The confidence and conviction with which they back up the dumb stuff they’ve said is extremely hilarious, and this list is full of them.
More info: Reddit
#1
That scientists were dumb for changing their opinion when new facts presented themselves.
Image source: ChronoLegion2, Getty Images
#2
As kids, my sister pointed out that she could see the moon (it was sunny and daytime). My stepdad says, “it’s not the moon. You can’t see that during the day.” And my mom goes, with so much matter of fact confidence, “when the sun goes down, the moon comes up”. My sister and I looked at each other in disbelief then back at the moon we could clearly see and just shook our heads.
Image source: hme4, Ganapathy Kumar
#3
At a petting zoo:
Child (pointing at animal): “what’s that?”
Mom: “it’s a deer, you can tell by the ears”
It was a kangaroo.
Image source: OhMyCuticles, John Torcasio
#4
In my 10th grade US history class we were talking about the space race. One kid kept insisting the moon landing was faked because “you can see in the video they have shadows and there are no lightbulbs on the moon!” We all thought he was joking at first, but no. He was not.
#5
I once had to convince a 32yr old that we’re floating in space. He thought we were sat on some kind of stand or something I don’t even know.
Image source: PreferenceAny3130, Planet Volumes
#6
You’re from Alaska?! How do you speak such good English?!
Image source: ExternalTelevision75, Timon Cornelissen
#7
One of the reasons I left teaching is I was working with a student after school for an extra math session. He told me that half of 50 is zero. I thought I had misheard him so I asked him to repeat it and he said “Half of 50 is zero right?” I corrected him and moved on.
Later, in the teachers lounge, another math teacher told me “I know exactly what he did. He split the number in half vertically. Half of 50 is five and the other half is zero.“ That was when I knew I had to leave teaching for a while. There was no way I was able to think like that and I felt like I could not help my students anymore.
Image source: fatherseamus, Getty Images
#8
Pasteurized milk is from cows that are let out to a pasture. I’m weak, I couldn’t correct them because I was so shocked. I think I said something like, “are you sure?!”.
Image source: Julienbabylegs, Annie Spratt
#9
I had a teacher once tell me that Blackbeard the pirate was an imaginary figure. I (a huge history nerd at the time) told them he was real and his name was Edward Teach. They said, “yeah in the stories that is his name.” 😑.
Image source: Frosty-Swimmer-849, David Dibert
#10
Oh, it must have been that if you can smell a fart after it passes through underwear and jeans, then an n95 mask can do absolutely nothing against covid. Had to explain that a fart is gas and has much smaller molecular size than a covid virus, that the virus is spread through water droplets which are much much bigger than gas molecules, underwear and jeans are nowhere near as tightly knit as the masks, and the masks are designed to have almost microscopic fibers hanging out in all which ways that will wick up any water particles that touch them. I love the uneducated.
Image source: ShadowfireOmega, Anna Shvets
#11
That non- identical twins were called “nocturnal twins” and caused an 18 month long pregnancy.
Image source: spara07, Getty Images
#12
A guy from work told me (a woman) that women can’t feel it when they have kidney stones because the stones just fall out since they can push out babies through the same hole.
My own father told me (a mother of 3) that my mom didn’t need surgery when they tied her tubes because when a woman has a baby her organs come out with the baby and the doctors ties the tubes and then puts them back up there.
Image source: anon_opotamus, Getty Images
#13
Dinosaurs don’t exist because there is no mention of them in the bible.
Image source: cent0x, Narciso Arellano
#14
Neighbor said “Too bad your solar panels will be making less electricity now that Daylight Savings Time has ended.”.
Image source: vacuum_tubes, rosshelenphoto
#15
My father said business monopolies are a good thing because it encourages small businesses to open and offer more affordable pricing for consumers.
My father is a very successful business owner who should know better than that.
Image source: fooddependent, Amina Filkins
#16
“Dude, Afghanistan is *in* Iraq!”.
Image source: clancydog4, mana5280
#17
“Why would I pay employees when I’m not making money yet?” – Dude I knew who was trying to start his own business and expected people to work for free until *he* was making money.
Image source: sleestak_orgy, Yan Krukau
#18
One of my buddies in college, who was a history major, told me that swords and armor didn’t exist until like 1100 A.D.
Image source: anon, Matt Benson
#19
Back in 1992, I was talking about how I wanted to see Bram Stoker’s Dracula when it was in theaters.
A girlfriend of my buddy’s pipes up and says, “Bram Stoker and Francis Ford Coppola haven’t put out a bad movie yet.”
I immediately responded with, “That’s because Bram Stoker has been dead for like 80 years.”.
Image source: Krinks1, Pavel Danilyuk
#20
Both racist and dumb, but had a high school history teacher/coach say that black people lived on the East side of town because it was closer to Africa and that they were faster runners than white people because they do not have to touch the ground every step but kind of can levitate every other step when running fast. This was in the 80s.
Image source: why621, Curated Lifestyle
#21
An ex friend was very dumb and arrogant. Snapped his fingers at a waiter and said. “Look at this dish, I ordered a beefsteak tomato salad. Do you see any beef or steak?????”.
Image source: wdrub, Maryam Sicard
#22
‘Men are born to be naturally better pilots, and that’s why I would never fly with a female pilot’ – my Andrew Tate super fan brother.
Anyways, no, aircraft are man-made devices and, therefore, are not naturally sourced.
There is not a single cell in the male anatomy that supports aerodynamics.
Image source: AlternativeOwn7386, Getty Images
#23
“This year is a special year, once in a millennium, where if you subtract your age from it, you will get the year you were born!”.
Image source: Preform_Perform, Kaboompics.com
#24
That I had to write a different birth date on my account application because there is no Feb. 29th.
Image source: MsTerious1, anonymous
#25
Ever heard of sovereign citizens? .
Image source: Pitiful-Potential-13, Getty Images
#26
That Sasquatch can shrink or grow their size at will, they can teleport inter dimensional, that they can psychically interfere with electronic devices and that they are used by the US government to fight-dog men which I was told are not werewolves. They’re dog-men.
With complete conviction.
Image source: xo0scribe0ox, Gratisography
#27
He refused a raise because it would put him in a higher tax bracket, therefore, have to pay more in taxes which meant he would actually be making less than before the raise.
Image source: run66, Kaboompics.com
#28
“Infamous means you’re really super famous, like Johnny Depp.”.
Image source: Brave_Quality_4135, Getty Images
#29
Alaska is positioned slightly southwest of California (because of how the inset maps often position it). Rather than, “oh, maybe I read the map wrong”, they were ADAMANT that this was the case.
Image source: dystopianview, Greg Rosenke
#30
It’s not a pyramid scheme. It’s earning potential. Something I can do as I get older.
Image source: 2x4x93, Leeloo The First
#31
That a country mile is longer than a city mile. I tried to reason with her for a short time but sometimes you just have to let them think it.
Image source: rebeccaparker2000, Unsplash+ Community
