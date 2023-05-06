The biggest twist in The Vampire Diaries unravels in “The Murder One” episode when the team, poised to end the Originals, came to the realization that killing Klaus (Joseph Morgan) or any of the originals might not be in their best interest after all. Directed by J. Miller Tobin and written by Caroline Dries, The Vampire Diaries Season 3 Episode 18 (“The Murder of One”) originally aired on March 29, 2012. The episode opens with a good plan to end the reign of the original vampire family, however, the gang encounters a major problem.
The Vampire Diaries season 3 has 22 episodes that focus on Klaus and his bloodline. The season, like the ones before it, received mostly positive reviews with its stellar cast. Klaus became a regular cast member instead of his former recurring character status. Other main cast members that came back for the season include Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert/Katherine Pierce, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, and Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore to mention a few.
Does The Vampire Diaries “The Murder of One” Episode Still Hold Up Today?
After more than a decade, The Vampire Diaries‘ “The Murder of One” episode still holds up as the episodes that delivers the biggest twist in the series. The team finally found a way to kill Klaus and the original vampires using the white oak stake from episode 17, “Break On Through.” Damon and Stefan then initiated and focused on a new project to destroy the formidable Klaus, eventually bringing Elena, Caroline, and Matt on board. However, in episode 18, they found out about a little glitch in their plan, revealing how killing one original vampire will also kill the vampires in their sire line, effectively killing all vampires.
This discovery posed a major problem for Damon, Stefan, Caroline (Candice King), and Tyler (Michael Trevino). Their plan to end the reign of the Originals also came to nothing, as they couldn’t just kill an Original without tracing his/her bloodline as this could mean their own death. Meanwhile, Klaus coerced Bonnie to work on a spell that breaks the Original linking spell, thus, when Finn died, his bloodline remained. The Vampire Diaries season 3 episode 18 isn’t just about Klaus and killing the Originals, Elena and Stefan’s love faced a major challenge as he confronts her about her feelings for Damon. Alaric also realized he can’t find the White Oak stake and his alter ego may have something to do about it.
How the Preview Prepared Fans For What Was To Come
The preview for The Vampire Diaries season 3 episode 18 left everything for the imagination as it didn’t reveal much of what to expect. Nevertheless, it teased important details about the White Oak stakes and Stefan being told what happens if an Original is staked to death. There are also highlights of the looming trouble between Elena and Stefan. Audiences relied more on the previous episode to decipher what lies in episode 18 of the epic American supernatural teen drama television series.
