50 Quirky And Dark Comics With Twisted Endings By SpaceBoyCantLol

By now, comics can hardly surprise you. They have become an insanely popular way of expressing thoughts and opinions in a humorous way that people around the world can have a quick laugh at. However, this artist will take a shot at bringing something new to the table. SpaceboyCantLOL challenges logic and reality with his absurd and funny comics that often end with twists you didn’t see coming. His comics range from light-hearted to quirky to very dark, so there is a comic for everyone’s taste. The creative mind behind SpaceboyCantLOL comics is a big fan of superheroes and you can see that in his work—our favorite superheroes and other pop culture characters appear in the strips, revealing their unexpected life behind the scenes.

The artist currently has 39.7k Instagram followers coming back for a dose of daily fun and entertainment, and you can be one of them. “Space boy can’t LOL! But you can,” the artist writes, so let us know in the comments how it goes!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

#1

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#2

#2

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#3

#3

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#4

#4

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#5

#5

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#6

#6

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#7

#7

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#8

#8

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#9

#9

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#10

#10

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#11

#11

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#12

#12

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#13

#13

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#14

#14

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#15

#15

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#16

#16

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#17

#17

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#18

#18

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#19

#19

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#20

#20

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#21

#21

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#22

#22

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#23

#23

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#24

#24

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#25

#25

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#26

#26

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#27

#27

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#28

#28

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#29

#29

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#30

#30

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#31

#31

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#32

#32

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#33

#33

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#34

#34

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#35

#35

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#36

#36

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#37

#37

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#38

#38

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#39

#39

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#40

#40

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#41

#41

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#42

#42

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#43

#43

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#44

#44

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#45

#45

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#46

#46

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#47

#47

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#48

#48

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#49

#49

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#50

#50

Image source: spaceboycantlol

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
