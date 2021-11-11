Buying a house is the biggest purchase most people will ever make. Needless to say, it’s understandable why people are selective about what they want. Sometimes, however, it can be difficult for people to find a home that checks all of their boxes. The new HGTV series Call The Closer is all about helping those people. The show stars successful real estate agent Lauren Risley who is an expert when it comes to helping people find what they want and she’s all about seeing results. Throughout the series, Lauren and her team will work with homebuyers to help bring people’s dreams to life and get them into the home they’ve always envisioned. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Call The Closer.
1. Season One Will Have 8 Episodes
If you’re the kind of person who loves long seasons, I have some bad news for you. Call The Closer will have a very short season with just 8 episodes. Unfortunately, this doesn’t make it a great option if you’re looking for something to binge-watch for days on end. On the other hand, though, it’s perfect if you’re looking to watch something quick.
2. The Show Is Filmed In The St. Louis Area
Unlike other shows on HGTV that film in different areas of the country, Call The Closer was set in one place. All of the episodes were filmed in St. Louis and surrounding areas. Since this is where Lauren is based, it seems unlikely that the filming location will ever change
3. This Is Lauren Risley’s First Show
When Lauren started her journey in the real estate business, she probably never imagined that she would eventually become a TV star. However, things in life tend to have a funny way of working out. From what we can tell, Call the Closer is Lauren’s first time doing a TV show. However, you’d never be able to tell because she is truly a natural in front of the camera.
4. The Series Also Features Renovations
On the surface, Call the Closer is a show about home buying, but that’s not the only thing it has to offer. Since it’s usually pretty tough for homebuyers to find a home that meets all of their needs as is, renovations are often necessary to bring the full vision to life. In Call the Closer, many of the homes will undergo renovations so that the property can fully meet the new owners’ needs. As a reviewer, you may even get some ideas for changes you can make to your home.
5. The Series Doesn’t Have Its Own Social Media Accounts
Over the last few years, it’s become increasingly common for people to want to follow their favorite shows on social media. Unfortunately, that won’t be possible with Call the Closer. The series doesn’t have any official social media profiles. However, fans can follow Lauren Risley’s Instagram profile for updates.
6. The Home Buyers Will Be Looking For A Variety Of Things
One of the things that make Call the Closer so interesting is that the homebuyers featured throughout the season aren’t looking for the same things. Some people will be wanting more space for their growing families while others will be looking for the perfect place to entertain friends and family. This will put Lauren’s skills to the test, but she always manages to find a great property.
7. The Future Of The Series Is Uncertain
As of now, Call the Closer hasn’t been renewed for a second season. On the bright side, though, the series also hasn’t been canceled which means there’s still hope. Since it’s still pretty early in the first season, it’ll probably take a while for the network to make an official decision.
8. Lauren Risley Has Her Own Business
Lauren Risley may be new to the TV world, but she’s certainly not new to real estate. She runs a business called Lauren Risley Real where she essentially does what you’ll see her do on the show. It’s unclear exactly how long she’s been in business, but she has a 5/5 rating across multiple platforms.
9. The Show Can Be Streamed From Several Places
Call the Closer premiered on November 8th, 2021, and episodes and airs weekly at 10 pm EST. In addition to being able to stream the series from the HGTV website and app, viewers can also watch Call the Closer on streaming services such as Hulu Live and Furbo TV. Keep in mind, however, that these services are not free.
10. Viewers Can Win Prizes By Watching The Show
Watching Call the Closer can give viewers much more than just entertainment. Those who tune into the show will also have the chance to win something. In an Instagram post, Lauren wrote, “Excited about the show?! So are we! Starting next week, call us each Tuesday following the show airing, tell us your favorite part, and be entered to win some awesome prizes!!! (Prizes to include TV, Nintendo Switch, Wine Fridge, Firepit, Apple Watch, and more!).”