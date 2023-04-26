Home
Why Criminal Minds Ended Penelope Garcia's Romance So Quickly

16 mins ago
Penelope Garcia (Kristen Vangsness) is one of the longest-standing characters in Criminal Minds’ history. Garcia is an original cast member from Criminal Minds season 1 and remains one of the only cast members to appear in all 15 original seasons. Garcia is the technical analyst at the BAU who was hired after the FBI discovered her hacking skills. Garcia is back in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1.

Penelope Garcia’s love life has run the gamut since Criminal Minds began airing in 2015. In Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, Garcia begins a torrid love affair with a material witness to the investigation the BAU is working on. Interestingly, this puts Garcia in a difficult situation in not one but two ways. She’s not allowed to date a witness, but she’s still very interested in another man. This presents a love triangle for Penelope Garcia, and that might be precisely why Criminal Minds: Evolution ended Garcia’s new relationship before it had a chance to go anywhere.

Penelope Garcia Realized What She Was Doing With Tyler Green

Criminal Minds‘ Garcia was not always single, and the character had some tragic experiences in the dating world. She was shot by a man she went on a date with, almost dying as a result. That man was then captured and killed by the BAU, but Garcia learned hard lessons along the way. Dating Tyler Green put Garcia in a difficult position.

Not only was she dating a potential witness in the Sicarius investigation, but Green also was not in the right frame of mind to have a relationship. Sicarius murdered his sister, and Green was rarely honest with the BAU about his vigilante ways and all he’d learned about the serial killer. When Unit Chief Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) learned of the relationship between Garcia and Green, she ordered Garcia to call it off. Garcia wavered, but in the end, she learned a difficult lesson about breaking the rules for romance, and she won’t make that mistake again.

Garcia and Alvez Should Explore Their Relationship

Garcia and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) did not always get along. When her longtime best friend and FBI Agent Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) departed the BAU in Criminal Minds season 11, Luke Alvez took a job with the BAU. At first, Garcia does not care for Alvez, and her impatience with him shows. By the time Criminal Minds season 15 came to a close, Garcia and Alvez were on their first date.

Unfortunately, in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, Alvez and Garcia reminisce about that date in 2020. It was a disaster, and their friendship suffered as a result. Criminal Minds viewers were unhappy with that particular turn of events, however. Now it seems that Alvez and Garcia are being given a second chance to find happiness as they potentially navigate their feelings for one another in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2.

