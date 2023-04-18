Criminal Minds: Evolution – Everything We Know About Gold Star

As the team members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) searched tirelessly for SSA David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) after he was taken hostage by Elia Voit (Zach Gilford) in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, Voit played his “Gold Star” trump card. During a phone call with Deputy Director Doug Bailey, Voit told Bailey he was doing such a good job that he deserved a Gold Star. The mention of the phrase “Gold Star” stopped Bailey in his tracks – and the BAU agents in the room with him noticed immediately.
A secondary conversation about Gold Star resulted in Deputy Director Bailey’s death at Voit’s hands. Voit was ultimately caught, and Rossi saved, but the mystery surrounding Gold Star remains. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 will focus heavily on the meaning of Gold Star. The BAU intends to discover what it is, what it means, and why Elias Voit brought it up before killing the Deputy Director. Here’s everything you need to know about Gold Star.
Criminal Minds’ Gold Star Is Likely A Code Name
In the grand scheme of things, Criminal Minds: Evolution‘s Gold Star is likely a code name, but no one knows for what. The FBI and other alphabet government agencies use code names for everything from cases to undercover agents to assets in various places. What Gold Star means is that something important with the code name Gold Star is worthy of the BAU’s time and energy in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2.
Who Knows About Gold Star After Bailey’s Death
When Bailey stupidly ignored the advice of the BAU unit chief and went into Voit’s home by himself to discuss Gold Star, he died. However, he did not die before making it clear to Voit that only two people know about Gold Star: Voit and Bailey. Voit killed Bailey so he could be the only person aware of Gold Star. This would make some wonder if Bailey went in there on a suicide mission to protect the fact that other people, including Attorney Rebecca Wilson (Nicole Pacent), know about Gold Star.
With Bailey dead, Voit thinks he is the only person aware of Gold Star. However, Voit is joined by Attorney Rebecca Wilson, who arguably knows more about Gold Star than anyone else, and the entire BAU team. Though the BAU team doesn’t know what Gold Star means, they will do everything possible to rectify that.
Gold Star Will Play A Huge Role In Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2
The rumor is that Gold Star is the main topic of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. While there are other mysteries the show will solve – such as the identity of the person who came into the interrogation room containing Elias Voit in the last second of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 – Gold Star remains at the forefront of the mystery. The BAU will stop at nothing to solve the mystery of Gold Star.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 The Three Biggest Gold Star Theories Explained
Gold Star is one of three things: A coverup, a killer, or a top-secret organization. The theory going into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is that it’s one of the above. If it is a coverup, it might have to do with the fact that in real life, Gold Star is a military term that tells the general public a deceased military person died serving the country. Combined with the fact that the BAU hallway is lined with Gold Stars and the camera panned to those during Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, it might be a coverup about the deaths of one or more of the agents pictured on the wall.
If Gold Star is a killer, it might be a situation similar to Sicarius/Elias Voit. This could mean that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 will follow the storyline of a killer whose code name is Gold Star. The second season may play out like the first, in which the main point of the entire season is to find one killer by solving smaller crimes.
The final theory is that Gold Star is a top-secret organization. Many people are unaware of the many top-secret organizations within the many branches of government, so this one plays well into a storyline for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. Elias Voit knows about Gold Star, which likely means that he or someone in his family was part of the top-secret organization at some point if this is how it plays out in season 2.
