Everything We Know About Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2

Paramount+ introduced Criminal Minds: Evolution in 2022, bringing back most of the original show’s cast members and season 2 is already set up. Criminal Minds was first introduced in 2005 and lasted 15 years until 2020. Criminal Minds: Evolution introduced the return of characters viewers loved but with a slightly new twist to the story.
Rather than solving one case at a time, the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution focuses on one larger case with smaller cases to solve. Criminal Minds: Evolution was well-received by viewers when it aired. Following the last episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, speculation about a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 began. Here is everything you need to know about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Has Been Confirmed
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is officially confirmed by Paramount+. The streaming service announced on January 12, 2023, and season 1 cast members shared the good news on their own social media platforms. The original Criminal Minds began airing in 2005 on CBS, and the show coined the catchphrase “Wheels Up,” which was used to announce the confirmation of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2.
What Will Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Be About?
Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2’s plot has not been released. However, there are bits and pieces of information readily available. The first and most important piece of information about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is that the season will include ten episodes, which is the same as season 1. Additionally, showrunner Erica Messer made it clear that Elias Voit, the murderous mastermind the BAU team worked diligently to track down in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, will return for season 2 to play a role in the BAU’s story.
Which Cast Members Will Return For Criminal Minds Season 2?
Joe Mantegna will return as SSA David Rossi. Paget Brewster is set to return as Unit Chief Emily Prentiss. A.J. Cook is returning as SSA Jennifer Jareau. Aisha Tyler will return as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez will return as SSA Luke Alvez, and Kristen Vangsness will return as Penelope Garcia. Furthermore, it’s been confirmed that Josh Stewart is returning as Jareau’s husband, Detective Will LaMontagne Jr. A.J. Cook’s real-life sons, Mekhai and Phoenix Anderson, will also reprise their roles as her on-screen sons in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2.
When Will Criminal Minds: Evolution 2 Release?
While Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is confirmed, the release date for the show is not. Paget Brewster discussed that the cast is set to return to the set for filming in April 2023. The show works on a quick turnaround to film, which means it is likely that filming will wrap up around the summer of 2023.
This could mean that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is scheduled to return sometime in the fall of 2023 on Paramount+, but nothing has been confirmed. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 aired on November 24, 2022, on Paramount+. The show could stick to its original timeline and also air the second season around the same time.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!