Home
Can Spencer Reid Return for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2?

Can Spencer Reid Return for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2?

2 mins ago
Can Spencer Reid Return for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2?
Home
Can Spencer Reid Return for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2?

Can Spencer Reid Return for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2?

2 mins ago

Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is an original cast member of the hit show Criminal Minds but was missing from Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 when the revival finally landed. Gubler began playing Dr. Reid in Criminal Minds season 1 and continued to play the character until the show ended following Criminal Minds season 15 in 2020. When Criminal Minds: Evolution, the reboot, aired in 2022, Dr. Spencer Reid was noticeably absent.

Along with SSA Jennifer Jareau (A.J. Cook) and Technical Analyst Penelope Garcia (Kristen Vangsness), Gubler is the only consistent cast member who has appeared since Criminal Minds since season 1. Audiences certainly felt Dr. Reid’s absence, but Gubler’s absence from Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 was not by choice. Scheduling conflicts prevented Matthew Gray Gubler from reprising his role as Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1.

How Spencer Reid Can Return To Criminal Minds

Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds

During Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, Dr. Spencer Reid was mentioned more than once. Though the character did not appear on the show during season 1, his BAU colleagues mentioned him more than a few times. Dr. Reid’s absence was blamed on a different case. When the BAU team came back together in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 1, Reid’s character could not leave the case on which he was working to join his old team.

During Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, writers can possibly bring Dr. Spencer Reid back into the mix without much effort. Writers can explain his return as possible because the case he was working on is now solved. The options for Reid’s return are endless, so a return during season 2 is possible. Gubler did explain that he would have loved to return to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 had his work schedule allowed him to.

Why Spencer Reid Needs To Return To Criminal Minds

Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds

The reason Spencer Reid needs to return to Criminal Minds: Evolution is complex but also quite simple. Simply put, Reid was always a favorite character. Dubbed “The Boy Genius,” Reid’s mind works quickly and methodically, and he can put together pieces of the puzzle that others on his team cannot see without Reid’s particular brand of genius. The character was an integral part of the original series, which explains why Dr. Spencer Reid is a character viewers notice missing during the reboot.

However, Spencer Reid is also an integral part of the BAU. Reid’s talent is unique, but he also works well with his team. Dr. Spencer Reid is highly respected in his field, and his 15-year storyline on Criminal Minds was always flawlessly written. Complex and interesting, Spencer Reid is a character who should return to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 because of his large fanbase but also because the character is an integral part of the Behavioral Analysis Unit and his team misses him.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Read next:

Related Posts
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Final Chapter Starts June 14th
May 4, 2018
Video Of A Guy Being Stalked By A Cougar (The Animal Kind)
March 19, 2018
Netflix Planning Choose-Your-Own TV Adventures for Grown-Up Viewers
December 6, 2017
Firefighters in Oregon are Comforted by Baby Yoda Donation
September 24, 2020
Stargate Universe – Kino Vol. 2: “Episodes 11-16” Recap
November 14, 2009
The Real Life Cops That Starsky and Hutch were Based On
January 9, 2018

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.