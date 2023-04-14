Why Spencer Reid Was Missing From Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1

When Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 aired for the first time in 2022, viewers immediately wondered where Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) was. Since the original Criminal Minds aired in 2005, Dr. Spencer Reid has been a major character, and his absence did not go unnoticed when the spinoff aired in 2022. Speculation as to why Gubler did not join his former cast members on the reboot of their successful show began.
Dr. Spencer Reid was not around for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, but the show did explain the character’s absence. Dr. Reid was working on another case elsewhere when his former Behavioral Analysis Unit came back together in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1. Reid could not join his former team while working on a different case.
Why Matthew Gray Gubler Didn’t Return To Criminal Minds
Even though Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 explained Dr. Spencer Reid’s absence as him working on a case, viewers wanted to know why Matthew Gray Gubler did not return. Gubler and Paramount+ quickly shut down some speculation that he turned down the offer to join the reboot. Because of scheduling conflicts, Matthew Gray Gubler did not return to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1. Gubler was working on other projects that prevented him from being part of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1.
Though his inability to film Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 was a problem, Matthew Gray Gubler supports the revival. Dr. Spencer Reid might not appear in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, but the actor still took the time to support his former cast members on their new show. Because Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 had such a short timeframe to shoot, the crew could not make filming work with Gubler’s schedule. The same goes for Daniel Henney who played SSA Matt Simmons in Criminal Minds. His character did not return for Criminal Minds: Evolution because of scheduling conflicts as he was filming The Wheel of Time.
Can Spencer Reid Appear in Criminal Minds Season 2?
It is entirely possible that Dr. Spencer Reid can return to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 as if nothing ever happened. It’s possible that the show can write him into the second season by explaining that the case Reid was working on in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 has been solved. He can return in season 2 sorry he couldn’t return sooner.
Though Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is confirmed, there is no confirmation that Gubler has signed on to reprise the role of Dr. Spencer Reid. However, each BAU team member from Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 is signed on to return for season 2. Viewers would love to see Dr. Spencer Reid make a comeback, and Gubler has said he wishes he could have been part of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1.
