5 Predictions About the John Wick Spinoff

The Ballerina spin-off feels like it’s going to be an interesting look at another aspect of the world that John Wick has essentially created with the help of so many others, as Ana de Armas will get the chance to show off what else she can do when given an action role. Some might think that she might not be the type of woman that’s needed for this role, but considering that she’s been around long enough and has been shown to take on an action role before, it could be that the story might be intriguing enough to get the Wick fans on board and give them something else to look at.
Taking on any other spin-offs might not be the best idea since trying to flesh out too much of John Wick’s world might end up thinning out the idea and doing what’s been done to many other franchises, which means it could get diluted in a very regrettable way. Some fans are already stating that John Wick pushed the credibility of the character to the extreme, and with part four on the way, it could be that the story could find itself being chopped up and slapped together in a way that has been seen to ruin other franchises.
Here are five predictions for Ballerina.
5. There might be a little more backstory.
There kind of has to be for the main character, but it’s hopeful that a backstory for several other characters could become a reality. Seeing John’s backstory, or even a part of it, might be kind of fun if that’s the plan, but it would definitely need to be downplayed enough to make room for the main character in this tale. This would also give the spin-off a chance to stand on its own by giving enough information about the main character and those that are most important to this story. The need to keep this character away from Wick as much as possible should hopefully be part of the plan, as it will reveal who she is as much as possible, without any unwarranted interference.
4. It will reveal new extensions used by the High Table.
The idea that the High Table can reach people pretty much anywhere is an intriguing thought, but a big hope is that Ballerina will see the main character exploring other areas that haven’t been seen in the world of Wick just yet. Being able to run through New York and see Casablanca was interesting in the third Wick movie, but hopefully, Ballerina will stretch things a bit further just to show how extensive the network is and how far the High Table can reach. Exploring the limits of such a reach doesn’t sound like a great idea, but making it clear that they can get to anyone, anywhere, is still something fans might like to see.
3. It will dive a little deeper into the world of the assassins.
One might wonder how deep the world of Wick really is, but it’s easy to think that every faction that exists and is beholden to the High Table has its own rules, its own way of doing things, and its own different quirks. So far, it’s only been partially revealed where Wick came from, but it’s become an understanding that the world he had to navigate was quite rough and more than a little demanding, especially since once one found themselves outside of it, getting back in wasn’t an easy feat. But from a different perspective, this might be something interesting to consider since it could tell a very different story that’s just as compelling.
2. Ana de Armas will be able to pull in several viewers on her own.
Ana definitely feels like more of a dramatic actress that’s been used for her beauty and the ability to draw people in, but in recent years she’s been able to show a great deal of talent to moviegoers, and it’s fair to say that she’ll be able to nail this role down without any real issue. She’s a beautiful woman that can put her ability to show a great deal of emotion to work, and it’s fair to assume that her skill is going to help when it comes to taking on a role that might be a little demanding but could elevate her even further in the eyes of her fans.
1. Having John and Winston present will give the story a better chance to draw attention.
There might be those who don’t want to hear this, but the fact is that with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves coming to the spin-off, it has a much better chance of being watched since the characters of John Wick and Winston are bound to get the story the type of attention that might not get on its own. The reason for this, of course, is that these are two of the most popular characters in the franchise thus far, and as such, even a glimpse of them is bound to be enough to get people talking.