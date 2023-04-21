Criminal Minds: Evolution – The 6 Best Shows To Watch While You Wait For Season 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 ended with a mysterious cliffhanger that left a lot more questions than answers and audiences needing to find something else to watch while they wait for season 2. The season 1 cliffhanger leaves space for Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) will return for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 to help solve the Gold Star mystery. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 was announced before the first season had finished airing.
While audiences await Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 to release any information regarding the expected air date of the show, there’s a good call for a distraction. For that, there are several new, old, and established shows that Criminal Minds: Evolution viewers might enjoy. Here’s what you should watch while waiting for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 to air.
1. The Night Agent
The Night Agent premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023, and quickly became the second-highest-viewed show on the streaming platform. The Night Agent season 2 was rapidly announced following that success, and that’s why this is one of the best shows to watch while waiting on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 to air. Starring Gabriel Brusso as FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, The Night Agent follows the murder of two Night Agents and the escape of their niece, Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan).
Rose and Peter quickly realize that the murder of Rose’s aunt and uncle is part of a massive conspiracy that involves the White House, and they team up to solve this mystery and keep the nation safe. Peter and Rose spend ten episodes escaping death and uncovering the most horrific domestic terror plot imaginable before the President of the United States (Kari Matchett) is targeted. It’s a show that keeps viewers on their toes.
2. Rabbit Hole
Kiefer Sutherland is back in a genius role as Jonathan Weir. Rabbit Hole premiered on March 26, 2023, and is scheduled to run for eight episodes. Jonathan Weir is a spy who makes a living sabotaging corporations for profit until, one day, he is set up by an unknown villain as a murderer. Weir must run for his life while trying to figure out who is setting him up in the meantime. Rabbit Hole airs on CBS.
3. The FBIs
FBI premiered on CBS in September 2018. FBI: Most Wanted premiered on January 2020, and FBI: International premiered in September 2021. Each of the FBIs follows a group of specialized FBI agents in charge of finding dangerous criminals. FBI is set in New York City and follows agents as they track down criminals involved in major cases.
FBI: Most Wanted focuses on an elite Fugitive Task Force whose only job is to track down the criminals on the FBI’s most wanted list of criminals. FBI: International focuses on the International Fly Team based out of Budapest. Their job is to find and neutralize anyone who is considered a threat to any American interest. Each of the FBIs focuses on one case per episode, but the three occasionally intersect to solve a major crime that results in a compelling crossover event.
4. SEAL Team
The first five seasons of SEAL Team aired on CBS, and the sixth and final season of SEAL Team aired on Paramount+. The first season aired in 2017, and a seventh season was announced in January of 2023. SEAL Team follows the incredibly elite Seal Team called Bravo. The Bravo Team leaves their base immediately to fly around the world to bring down terrorists and stop worldwide destruction.
The members of the Bravo Team cannot talk to their families about their jobs, but they can talk to one another. Their lives are secretive, and it takes a toll on their families. Each episode shows the team deploying to the other side of the world in the middle of the night on a top-secret mission, and each one is suspenseful.
5. CSI: Vegas
CSI: Vegas is a follow-up to the original CSI. The first episode aired in 2021, and CSI: Vegas is renewed for a third season. The show follows the Las Vegas crime lab technicians as they solve crimes, but the best part is that the show regularly showcases original members of the Vegas Crime lab. CSI: Vegas season 1 featured Jorja Fox, William Petersen, Paul Guilfoyle, and Wallace Langham – all original CSI cast members.
CSI: Vegas season 2 brought back Marg Helgenberger to reprise her role as CSI Catherine Willows. Her storyline played out throughout season 2, and she chose to remain on staff at the lab when the season came to an end. Each episode features a unique crime to solve, but each season has focused on a bigger crime that ties into many of the smaller crimes in each episode. It’s a slight deviation from the original CSI plot, which is why it works. CSI: Vegas airs on CBS.
6. Leverage
TNT introduced Leverage in 2008, and the show ran through 2012. An unlikely team of people gets together to stop what they believe are governmental injustices in each episode. This is not your average crime show, either. The team is made up of an insurance adjuster, a hacker, a grifter, a thief, and a retrieval specialist. Their skills, when combined, make them nearly unstoppable.
In 2021, Freevee introduced Leverage: Redemption, which is currently in its second season. Though not all of the original cast returns for this revival, some do. The crimes are different in every episode, which is what makes it interesting. This is a great show to watch to fill the time while waiting for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 to air.
