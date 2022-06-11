On paper, Mario Vassall has it all. He’s handsome, educated, successful, and in great shape. Unfortunately, though, he’s still had some trouble in the romance department. Hopefully, that won’t be the case much longer. Mario is taking a huge leap of faith on his journey for love, and he’s willing to let America come along for the ride. Mario is a contestant on the upcoming 19th season of The Bachelorette, and he’s already generating quite the buzz. There are lots of fans who think that he has what it takes to make it all the way to the finale and they’re excited to tune in for his journey. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mario Vassall.
1. He’s From Illinois
Mario is a midwestern guy through and through. He was born and raised in Naperville, IL and it appears that he still lives in the Chicagoland area today. The good news is that Gabby Windey is also from Illinois so this is something that the two will be able to connect on.
2. He’s a Fitness Trainer
Mario’s love for physical fitness doesn’t just include his own journey. He is also really passionate about helping other people reach their fitness goals, and he’s turned that passion into a business. Mario is a certified fitness trainer who also offers nutrition coaching.
3. He Likes Fashion
Just because Mario spends a lot of time in the gym doesn’t mean that he only knows how to wear workout clothes. Mario knows exactly what to wear for every occasion and he has a great sense of style. In fact, fashion seems to be one of the ways he likes to share his personality with the world.
4. He’s a Kobe Bryant Fan
Even though Mario is from the Chicago area, he has always been a Kobe Bryant fan. In an Instagram post after Kobe’s death, Mario wrote, “I’ve been rocking with Kobe since day one. He was my hero growing up and the reason I started playing basketball and honestly the reason I got into sports / athletics altogether. This one hits home. RIP to Kobe and his beautiful daughter Gianna. Also prayers for the Bryant family.”
5. He Has an MBA
If you thought that Mario was just a dumb jock, you were way off. He is a very intelligent person who has also put lots of time and effort into his education. After earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology from North Central College, Mario went on to earn an MBA from the same school.
6. He’s a Proud Uncle
Mario comes from a close-knit family, and he is grateful for the relationships he has with his loved ones. While it’s true that he’s proud of every role he plays in the family, he is especially proud of being an uncle. Unfortunately, though, his niece is a little too young to realize that he’s about to be a reality TV star.
7. He Likes to Play Tetris
When it comes to classic video games, Tetris is arguably one of the most well known. What some people see as a boring game about blocks, others see as a fun challenge that requires lots of strategic thinking. Mario is part of the second group. According to his bio for The Bachelorette, “Mario is a Tetris superstar”.
8. He Used to Play Basketball
Even before Mario started his journey as a fitness trainer, physical activity has always been an important part of his life. He grew up playing basketball and he was a member of the team in high school. He no longer plays competitively, but he still likes to play for fun when he gets the chance.
9. He Loves Helping Others
On top of all of his other great qualities, Mario also appears to be a very compassionate person. His LinkedIn profile shows that he’s done volunteer work with several organizations over the years. Most recently, he has been working with New City Church. The description of his role states, “As a child care volunteer I work with ages Kindergarten – 5th grade to help engage students understanding of different bible lessons. I lead discussion and encourage toward positive life growth. I also assist with the check in / check out process to make sure children are getting back to their proper parent.”
10. He Has No Prior TV Experience
As far as we can tell, Mario has never been on any other TV shows and he doesn’t have any ties to the entertainment industry. However, now that he’s about to be a reality TV star, there’s a chance that he may decide to pursue other on-screen opportunities in the future.