Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amelia Warner

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amelia Warner

13 seconds ago

When Amelia Warner was a teenager, she began an acting journey that would give her the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her role in the 2005 movie Æon Flux. Little did she know, however,  that wouldn’t be her only claim to fame. In the late 2000s, she also began working on music, and her skills as a singer, songwriter, and composer opened up even more doors for her. With her level of talent and her love for creating, there’s no doubt that Amelia and her work are going to be around for many years to come. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amelia Warner.

1. She Comes from a Family of Actors

In some ways, Amelia becoming an actress was inevitable. That’s because the desire to perform runs in her family. Both of her parents, Alun Lewis and Annette Ekblom, are successful British actors. She also had an uncle on her father’s side who was a well-known British actor.

2. She Was Married to Colin Farrell

Amelia has been married to actor Jamie Dornan since 2013. However, many people don’t realize that he isn’t the only celebrity she has been linked to romantically. She was also in a relationship with Colin Farrell and the two were even briefly married in 2002. However, despite having a wedding ceremony it appears that they never actually signed a marriage certificate.

3. She Enjoys Taking Pictures

We all know that Amelia is a star in front of the camera, but it turns out she also shines from the other side. She loves taking pictures in her free time and she has a great eye for capturing beautiful moments. She seems to particularly enjoy taking pictures of landscapes.

4. She’s An Avid Reader

Amelia’s storytelling skills are undeniable. Sometimes, however, she likes to be on the other end of the story. Amelia loves getting lost in a good book and she spends a lot of time enjoying beautiful stories. She often shares photos of the books she’s reading on Instagram.

5. She Was Never Interested In Being Famous

For Amelia, being an actress was never about being in the spotlight. Instead, she simply loved the craft of acting.  Amelia was once quoted saying, “I want to stay below the radar and make good films. I have to be careful; I don’t want my life to change. I really don’t want to be a movie star.”

6. She Loves Being Outside

When the weather is nice, you can usually find Amelia outdoors enjoying a beautiful day. She loves to do things such as hiking and swimming. Being outdoors is a great way for Amelia to relax and recharge, and it’s also helpful when it comes to getting the creative juices flowing.

7. She’s A Fan of Jane Campion

Even though Amelia is a star in her own right, she is also a fan of other talented people. During an interview with Fade to Her, Amelia said, “I am a massive fan of Jane Campion. I think Bright Star is one of my favorite scores. I absolutely love that film and I love that score. I love all of her movies, so Jane Campion is a huge hero”.

8. She’s Dealt With Panic Attacks

Amelia’s career path may have looked easy to those looking from the outside, but that wasn’t the case at all. She had had to overcome lots of obstacles over the years including panic attacks during her time as an actress. Fortunately, she was able to navigate these situations and find ways to cope.

9. She’s A Mother

Amelia’s career isn’t the only thing she has devoted a lot of time and energy to. She is also a proud mother of three daughters and she loves spending as much time with them as she can. Her children are fairly young now, but one day they will realize how awesome their mom truly is.

10. She Considers Herself A Feminist

Empowering women is something that is very important to Amelia. She told Fade to Her, “I would say I’m a feminist, for sure – as in, I believe that men and women should have equal rights. I have three daughters, so it’s really important to me that they see me being part of the world, interacting with the world, being engaged in the world and doing something that I love and that has value. I feel like the only way I can do that is by example. I can’t tell them that, they have to see that.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
When Were The Characters From ” Friends” At Their Lowest?
Five Reasons Why Carrie and Mr. Big’s Relationship on Sex and the City was Toxic
Does NXT Need To Rebrand Itself Again?
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why John Connor was Better for Terminator than Dani
Five Ways Namor Should Impact the MCU
The Five Best Crying Scenes of Kate Winslet’s Acting Career
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amelia Warner
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Frida Sofia
Will We See Lady Deathstrike in the MCU?
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio