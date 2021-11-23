Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Geraldine Hakewill

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Geraldine Hakewill

35 seconds ago

Geraldine Hakewill is an actress accustomed to being part of the main cast. She’s taken on big roles in her acting career, and she’s a face her fans recognize instantly. She’s most famous for roles in shows such as “Wanted,” and the role she played of Chelsea Babbage. She also had an important role in the hit show “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries,” and she took the role by storm. She’s better than good at what she does, and her fans should learn more about her as a person.

1. She’s Australian

She is Australian, and everyone knows it. However, she was not born in Australia. The young actress was born in Paris, France. Her father was a doctor when she was a child, and he was working in Paris when she was born. He specialized in tropical disease, which is why she was born in Paris.

2. She is Young

She was born in the 80s, so some might not call her young. We call her young. She was born on July 13, 1987, so she’s still young considering she’s not yet made it to her mid-30s.

3. She Lived All Over

We mentioned previously that she was born in Paris, but we did not mention that she did not live there very long. Before she was a toddler of only four, she’d already lived in Paris, South India, and Switzerland. All of this was her parents’ doing, though it was not work-related. They did so because they practiced yoga, and it caused them to move regularly. She did, however, move to Australia when she was four. That is where she and her brother ended up growing up.

4. She Graduated from Performing Arts School

She knew she’d go into the arts. She went to the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, which is where she graduated. This tells us that being in the acting world was something she hoped to accomplish from the time she was young.

5. She Has a Large Family

She spent the vast majority of her childhood growing up with a younger brother, her mother, and her father. However, her parents divorced when she was still a young teen. While we don’t know if her mother ever remarried, we do know that her father did. He remarried and provided his daughter with four additional siblings. She has two half-siblings, and she has two step-siblings, and she has one full sibling. Doing the math, she’s one of six.

6. She is a Musician

Many people who follow her have no idea that she is not just an actress. She’s also a musician. However, people fail to realize this because she does not use her name in her music. She actually goes by Geri Hakewell, which confuses people to no end.

7. She is Engaged

She’s not a married woman yet, but she is engaged. She and her fiancé became engaged in 2017. Her fiancé is Mark Winter, who is also an actor. They starred together once in 2020 in a film that ended up being a project they both enjoyed working on. Right now, they’re focused on their careers, their dogs, and their home in Victoria.

8. She Lives With Anxiety

Many people live with mental health issues, and anxiety is absolutely a mental health issue. She’s lived with it for many years of her life, and she is very open about that. Hakewell is a woman who knows that she struggles, she is not hesitant to discuss her issues, and she’s happy to focus on things that help her get through her anxiety, handle it, and deal with it.

9. She Practices Yoga

One of the most helpful things she does in life is practice yoga. It’s a situation that allows her to manage her anxiety more than anything else. Specifically, she practices the art of meditation, but not the traditional type of meditation. She practices heartfulness, which is what her meditation instructor mother taught her. It’s the art of sitting silently while doing nothing else but focusing on your heart and absolutely nothing else.

10. She is Private

She lives her life in the spotlight, but she tends to keep as much as she can out of the public eye. She’s not one for sharing all she’s doing with her life on social media or elsewhere. She does prefer to keep things to herself, to be a little more ‘normal person not celebrity’ in her real life, and she’s good at maintaining a good balance.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 1 – Tariq Puts Himself In The Line Of Fire Again
Dopesick Season 1, Episode 8: Finale Explained
Bojack Horseman
The 20 Best Animated Sitcoms for Belly Laughs
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Who Delroy Lindo Might Be Playing In The Blade Reboot
10 Movies Where The Bad Guy Wins
Why The 2019 Black Christmas Remake Was A Critical Failure
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Geraldine Hakewill
Who Delroy Lindo Might Be Playing In The Blade Reboot
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leroy Garrett
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
The 20 Best Capricorn Anime Characters of All-Time
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes
Phantom Galaxies Is Bringing NFT Games To a New Level