Mickey Sumner has known that she wanted to act since she was a child. However, it took some time for her path in life to align with her goal of being in the entertainment industry. However, since making her on-screen debut a little more than 15 years ago, things have really started to come together for Mickey. After spending the early part of her career primarily focused on movie roles, Mickey has successfully crossed over to the small screen. In 2020, she was cast as Bess Till in the popular series Snowpiercer, and her time on the show will likely open up the doors for more opportunities in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mickey Sumner.
1. Her Parents Are Famous
Mickey Sumner is the daughter of the legendary musician Sting and his wife Trudie Styler who is a successful British actress. Despite her parents being well-known entertainers, Mickey was still a little hesitant to pursue acting. However, her family has been very supportive of her journey.
2. She’s A Director
Mickey has spent the vast majority of her career in front of the camera, but she has also shown an interest in telling stories from the other side. Mickey made her directorial debut in 2021 with a segment in a project called With/In: Volume 2. It’ll be interesting to see if she decides to do more work from behind the scenes.
3. She’s A Proud Mom
Throughout her career, Mickey has been fairly private when it comes to many aspects of her personal life. However, motherhood is something that she has been very open about. She is a proud mom of one. Her son, Akira, was born with special needs and she has been documenting their journey in order to help others who may be in a similar situation.
4. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Although we know that Mickey has wanted to act since she was very young, we weren’t able to find any information on whether she studied acting in a formal setting. However, regardless of whether she’s had any training, it’s clear that she is a natural at what she does.
5. She Was A Shy Kid
Shyness isn’t a trait that most people associate with someone who works in the entertainment industry. Time and time again, though, actors have shared that they are actually shy people. Mickey Sumner is no exception. She was a shy child who didn’t like to draw attention to herself. Instead, she preferred to focus on her school work.
6. She’s An Artist
Acting isn’t the only art form that Mickey is skilled in. She studied fine arts before deciding that she wanted to get serious about pursuing an acting career. Even though art is no longer her main focus, she still loves to draw. Occasionally, she shares images of her work on social media.
7. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Mickey grew up with wealthy parents doesn’t mean that she doesn’t know how to appreciate the simple things in life. When Mickey gets free time, she enjoys being out in nature. Whether she’s going for a hike or hanging out by the water, Mickey loves being able to take in the fresh air and disconnect from the hectic nature of the entertainment business.
8. She Enjoys Showing Love to Her Fans
A successful career in the entertainment industry is just as much about talent as it is about having a loyal fan base. This is something that Mickey understands and she is very thankful for all of the people who have supported her over the years. She loves to return the favor by sharing fan art on her Instagram profile.
9. She’s Flown A Plane
Mickey is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to try new things and she loves living every moment of life to its fullest. An Instagram post in June of 2021 revealed that Mickey had learned how to fly a plane. It’s unclear exactly when and where she underwent training.
10. She Has Theater Experience
Being on screen is what Mickey is best known for, but the truth is that the stage will always have her heart. Even though her film and TV work are thriving, she will always return to the stage. During an interview with Broadway.com, Mickey said, ” I love being on stage. There’s nothing better than that feeling; ever since the first time I was on stage I was like, “Oh, this is what it means to be fully alive and satisfied.” I don’t think anything’s as satisfying as a play.”