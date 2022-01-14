Yaani King is one of the many actresses who hasn’t gotten anywhere near as much credit as she deserves. Since starting her professional acting career 20 years ago, Yaani has been working hard to build an impressive resume. Although she’s already gotten some great opportunities, she has recently found something extra special. Yaani is one of the stars of a new show on OWN called The Kings of Napa. The series centers around the Kings, a Black family that has run a successful wine business for many years. However, when the father decides to step down, his children are left fighting over who will be in charge of what. Yaani’s performance in the show is already getting lots of attention, and this could be the perfect chance to grow her fan base. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Yaani King.
1. She Was In A YouTube Series
Yaani has spent the majority of her career working on traditional TV projects. However, in the early days of her acting journey, she was one of the stars of a YouTube series called RoomieLoverFriends. Being part of that series helped open the doors for bigger opportunities that came after.
2. She Is A New York City Native
New York City is one of the most well-known cities in the entire world, and it’s also been the birthplace of lots of very talented people. Yaani is very proud to say that New York is her home city and there’s no doubt that growing up there has played an important role in who she is. She currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
3. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
Yaani is certainly a natural when it comes to acting, but she has also put in lots of hard work to really hone her skills. After attending high school at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, Yaani went on to study acting in the United Kingdom at The Actors Centre.
4. She Is Married
There are countless women who have been told that they need to choose between having a career and having a solid home life. Yaani, however, is proof that it’s possible to have both. In addition to a successful career, Yaani is also happily married. Her husband, Adam Mondschein, is also an actor.
5. She Isn’t Afraid To Stand Up For What She Believes In
Since building her platform, Yaani has made it a point to use it to do more than just keep people entertained. Instead, she also wants to help shed light on things that she believes are important. She is very passionate about human rights and has shown her support for the right to end racism.
6. She Enjoys Interacting With Fans
Yaani is well aware that the success she’s achieved over the years wouldn’t be possible without dedicated viewers. Yaani is thankful for all of the people who have supported her throughout her journey and she enjoys getting the chance to connect with them online. She regularly retweets messages from fans and sometimes even writes them back directly.
7. She Is A Fairly Private Person
Even after spending so much time in the entertainment industry, Yaani has never been the type to share her every move with the world. In fact, she actually enjoys taking a more private approach and keeping most of the focus on what she has going on in her career.
8. She Was In A Video Game
The majority of Yaani’s career has been spent doing live-action work, but she also has a little bit of voice acting experience. In 2014, she voiced a character in the video game The Last of Us: Left Behind. It’ll be interesting to see if she decides to do more voice acting in the future.
9. She Is All About Positivity
Yaani’s acting journey hasn’t always been easy. She’s had to deal with lots of rejection and setbacks along the way. On top of that, she’s also had to deal with the ups and downs of everyday life. However, no matter what she’s experienced, Yaani has always tried her best to keep moving forward and maintain a positive attitude.
10. She Is Very Family Oriented
While it’s true that Yaani isn’t someone who shares a lot when it comes to her personal life, one thing she has made clear is that she’s all about family. Her Instagram profile is full of photos of her loved ones and it’s clear that she loves spending as much time with them as she can. She appears to be especially close to her mother, grandmother, and siblings.