Caroline Brooks is gorgeous, glamorous, and hard-working. Now, she’s about to be able to share all of that with the world (and then some) as a cast member on the upcoming reality series, The Real Housewives of Dubai. The show, which is the latest addition to The Real Housewives franchise, is set to debut on Bravo on June 1. As with the other shows, RHOD will follow a group of women living in Dubai as they live their personal and professional lives. Although Caroline’s name may not be well known all over the world just yet, that definitely won’t be the case for much longer. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Caroline Brooks.
1. She Is A Massachusetts Native
Caroline may be living in Dubai now, but she is originally from the United States. She was raised in Massachusetts and she is Afro-Latina. Outside of that, however, there isn’t much information about her upbringing or her family life. It’s also unclear exactly how long she’s lived in Dubai.
2. She Is Well-Traveled
The world is a big and beautiful place that has so much to offer, and Caroline wants to see as much of it as she possibly can. She has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to do lots of traveling over the years. Some of the countries she’s been to are Malta, Maldives, and Tanzania. She seems to particularly love visiting places with beautiful beaches.
3. She Is A Proud Mom
Caroline has lots of things to be proud of, but nothing makes her prouder than being a mother. She has one son and it’s clear that he is the center of her world. Although she’s posted a few photos of him on her Instagram profile, she does her best to protect his privacy.
4. She Is Divorced
The series may be called The Real Housewives of Dubai, but it’s not unusual for the women on the show to be unmarried. Although Caroline was married for several years, she is currently divorced. There doesn’t seem to be any information out there about her ex-husband’s identity. What we do know, however, is that her ex-husband is the reason she moved to Dubai.
5. She Is A Business Woman
Caroline is the kind of person who is all about her business. She is an entrepreneur who founded a company called The Glasshouse Dubai. Although she’s made an Instagram profile for the business, it doesn’t have a website as of now so it’s a little unclear what the company actually does.
6. She Loves Giving Back to Others
Caroline has worked hard to get where she is in life, but that doesn’t mean she’s turned a blind eye to the issues that other people are facing. Her Instagram bio reveals that she is a philanthropist. We weren’t able to track down a list of the charity organizations she’s worked with, but this is likely something that will come up in the show.
7. She Has a Great Sense of Style
Fashion appears to be one of Caroline’s favorite ways to express herself. She has a good eye for putting outfits together and no matter what the occasion is, you can bet that she’s going to show up and show out. That said, she’s probably going to serve some great looks on the show.
8. She Likes to Read
There are some people out there who think that reading is incredibly boring. However, there are others out there who love the feeling of curling up with a good book and getting lost in a story. Caroline is part of the latter group. She enjoys reading, especially when she’s on long flights.
9. The Real Housewives of Dubai Is Her First TV Experience
Some of the cast members on The Real Housewives of Dubai have some experience being in front of cameras. That doesn’t seem to be the case for Carline, though. According to her IMDB page, Carline doesn’t have any other on-screen experience. Now that she’s getting into the entertainment industry, it’ll be interesting to see if Caroline decides to take on more opportunities.
10. She Already Has a Large Social Media Following
Having a large online presence is one of the perks that come with being on a reality show. However, Caroline has been able to build a big following on her own. We’re still more than a month away from The Real Housewives of Dubai’s premiere and Caroline already has 132 followers on Instagram. There’s no doubt that number is going to grow once the show actually starts.