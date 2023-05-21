7 Things You Didn’t Know About Black Swan’s Natalie Portman

From her breakthrough role in Closer to her Oscar-winning performance as a troubled ballerina in Black Swan, and beyond, Jewish actress Natalie Portman has consistently dazzled audiences with her immense talent. With a career spanning over three decades, Portman has become a revered figure in Hollywood earning critical acclaim, and numerous accolades. She’s been a part of two major film franchises, Star Wars, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latter of which contributed to making her one of Hollywood’s highest-paying actresses through the Thor films.
Beyond her on-screen success, Portman’s intellect, activism, and commitment to making a positive impact have further solidified her status as an influential voice. In this article, we delve into the fascinating world of Natalie Portman, shedding light on some lesser-known facts about her. Here are seven facts every fan should know about Natalie Portman.
1. Natalie Portman Is Actually Her Stage Name
Born on June 9, 1981, in Jerusalem, Natalie Portman was names Neta-Lee Hershlag by her Jewish parents. However, after landing her debut screen role in the French thriller, Léon: The Professional, she decided to assume a new identity to protect her privacy. Consequently, she adopted the stage name Natalie Portman, adopting her paternal grandmother’s surname. This decision allowed her to protect her personal life and maintain a level of anonymity, as she intended to balance her budding acting career with a continued focus on education.
2. She Was Discovered By A Revlon Agent
During a chance encounter at a pizza shop when she was just ten years old, Natalie Portman’s life took an unexpected turn. An agent from Revlon approached her with an offer for a modeling opportunity, which she politely declined. However, recognizing the potential in the connection, Portman cleverly utilized the encounter to pursue her true passion—acting. Leveraging the contact, she secured an acting agent. Portman landed her first-ever acting role in a 1992 off-Broadway play, Ruthless!, and the rest is history.
3. She Co-Authored a Scientific Paper In High School
While Portman continued to hone her creative side, she remained committed to her education. The actress once revealed that she was a very serious kid who worked hard and passionately pursued all her interests. Known to have a high IQ of 140, Portman is more than just a pretty face. Alongside the scientists Ian Hurley and Jonathan Woodward, Portman wrote the scientific paper, “A Simple Method to Demonstrate the Enzymatic Production of Hydrogen from Sugar” which entered the Intel Science Talent Search. She graduated from Syosset High School in 1999.
4. Natalie Portman Is A Harvard Graduate
Even after her acting career took off, Portman remained rooted in academics. In 2000, she enrolled at the prestigious Harvard University and graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She equally studied advanced Hebrew literature and neurobiology served as a research assistant and co-wrote another paper titled, “Frontal Lobe Activation During Object Permanence: Data From Near-infrared Spectroscopy.” Portman slowed down on her Hollywood endeavors during this time, turning down some roles as a result. Of her decision to enroll in the Ivy League college, Portman was famously quoted saying; “I don’t care if college ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star.” Well, she’s both and that’s incredibly cool!
5. She Directed Amos Oz’s Biopic, A Tale of Love and Darkness
Given her exceptional intellect, it is only natural that Natalie Portman has extended her creative endeavors beyond acting. She made a directorial debut in the 2008 romantic short, Eve. Years later, she would take the director’s chair to helm the biopic of Israeli author Amos Oz titled, A Tale of Love and Darkness. It was her feature-length directorial debut. Portman starred in the film which premiered at Cannes and Toronto film festivals and was theatrically released in America and Israel.
6. Natalie Portman Met Her Husband, Benjamin Millepied On The Set of Her Oscar-winning film, Black Swan
A commercial and critical success, Black Swan remains one of the high points of Portman’s career. The film’s significance went beyond professional achievements and spilled into her personal life. While filming, Portman met French dancer, Benjamin Millepied who was part of the many choreographers involved in the production. They began dating in 2009 before the film’s release in 2010 and were wedded in a Jewish ceremony on August 4, 2012.
7. She’s Been A Vegan Since 2009
One fact every fan should know about Natalie Portman is that the actress became a vegetarian at the age of 8 after she accompanied her father, a gynecologist, to watch a demonstration of laser surgery on a chicken. As an adult, the actress has used her fame to advocate against animal rights abuse. Portman adopted the vegan lifestyle in 2009 and has encouraged wider adoption of animal-friendly products.
