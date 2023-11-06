Love Island UK Season 7 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Initially planned to air in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Love Island season 7 began airing June 28th,2021 on ITV2. Love Island is a British dating game show. The show follows the daily activities of a group of contestants, who are referred to as Islanders. The islanders live in isolation from the outside world in a villa in a tropical location and have to couple up. Throughout the show, the couples carry out different tasks and activities and the overall winning couple receives a prize of £50,000.
The show originated in the United Kingdom and has since been very successful and an influential part of British popular culture. The show has also gained worldwide popularity with 22 versions of it having been produced so far worldwide. Love Island was previously hosted by both Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore. Sadly Flack died in February 2020 before the seventh season, leaving Laura Whitmore to host the season alone. On 21 June 2021, just a week before the launch of the seventh season the cast for the series was released. After 49 episodes and eight weeks, the seventh season came to an end on August 23, 2021, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court emerging as the winners with 42.02% of the final vote. Let’s take a look at where some of the cast are today.
Faye Winter
Faye Winter arrived at the villa on day one and finished third place with Teddy Soares. Three months after leaving the show, Faye and Teddy moved in together. However, they have currently split up. Faye is also a Campaign Star for Guide Dogs UK. She has a strong Instagram following with over 1 million followers. She is also a property enthusiast.
Toby Aromolaran
Known for moving to a different girl almost every day in the villa, Toby Aromolaran arrived on day one. He ended up being a runner-up alongside Chloe Burrows. After the show ended the couple moved in together. However, they have since broken up with Toby confirming the news on TikTok. Toby is also a BoohooMAN brand ambassador and has created his own Love Island-themed Fancy a Chat podcast. He also still plays for his football club, Hashtag United.
Sharon Gaffka
On day one, Sharon Gaffka was among the first 11 islanders to arrive at the villa. The same day the Islanders coupled up for the first time. Sharon coupled up with Hugo Hammond. Sadly, Sharon failed to find love and was dumped from the villa on day 19. Throughout her time in the show, Sharon wasn’t scared to share her strong opinions. After her time in the show ended she went on to create her podcast, titled Girls Know Nothing Pod, which is dedicated to women and her first guest was fellow Islander Faye. Sharon also has a strong presence on TikTok.
Liberty Poole
Liberty Poole was also among the first contestants to arrive at the villa on day one. However, she pulled out of the show just days before the final. After her appearance on the show the following year she appeared on the fourteenth series of Dancing on Ice. Liberty certainly got busy after her time on Love Island, she went on to become an ambassador for brands like InTheStyle, Skinny Tan and Boux Avenue, she also launched a podcast with her Love Island bestie, Kaz. Liberty also launched an Instagram series called Second Skin.
Liam Reardon
Love Island season 7 winner, Liam Reardon arrived at the villa on day 4 as a bombshell. Since winning the show, Liam has appeared in a few ASOS campaigns. He also did some modeling which doesn’t come as a surprise considering his good looks. Liam is also very active on his social media, where he promotes his workouts and keeps his followers up to date on his travels around the world.
Teddy Soares
Arriving at the villa almost two weeks into the season but still coming out in third place is no easy feat. Teddy Soares got to the villa on day 12 and finished in third place alongside Faye Winter. Since leaving the show Teddy went on to bag brand ambassadorship for Jack Wills and Sky. Teddy is also active on social media and posts vlogs of his life on YouTube. Teddy and Faye split up in February 2023.
Millie Court
Millie Court joined the show on the 9th day and emerged the winner alongside Liam. During her time on the show, Millie gained some recognition for her fashionable style. After leaving the villa Millie and Liam dated for a year before sadly confirming their split in July 2022. However, they have recently gotten back together. Since winning the show, Millie has created a collection with ASOS and is the face of their PUMA Cali Dream campaign. She also started her own YouTube channel which currently has over 60,000 subscribers.