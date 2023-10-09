Unraveling Yung Gravy’s Relationship with Addison Rae’s Mom

Yung Gravy, also known as Matthew Raymond Hauri, was born on March 19, 1996. The rapper rose to fame with hits like “Mr. Clean.” His unique style, desire to date older women, and ability to market himself have garnered him significant attention, especially among younger audiences. On the other side of this story, we have Sheri Easterling, a celebrity mom born on September 4, 1979. However, thanks to her ability to keep up, she’s not just Addison Rae‘s mom anymore.
She and her ex-husband carved out their own space in the digital realm alongside their daughter, Rae, who was born on October 6, 2000, and quickly became a TikTok sensation. Addison Rae’s family has made headlines in the past few years for different scandals, breakups, and family matters. One of the most prominent and latest incidents was Easterling showing up with Gravy at the MTV VMAs. This article breaks down all the incidents around the whole Gravy-Easterling saga. Let’s start from the beginning.
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling’s Red Carpet Appearance
The 2022 MTV VMAs witnessed an unexpected pairing that became the talk of the town. Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling took the red carpet by storm as they made their appearance as a couple. Their arrival was nothing short of sensational, with fans and media alike buzzing about this seemingly unlikely couple.
Adding fuel to the fire, the two didn’t shy away from showing affection. The couple made a salacious smooch in the middle of the red carpet that was captured on camera and went viral within hours! This moment was not just a surprise to the public but also set the stage for a series of events and revelations about the nature of their relationship.
The Real Nature of Gravy and Easterling’s Relationship
While the red carpet PDA painted a vivid picture of romance, the true dynamics between the young rapper and Easterling were a bit complex. Gravy, in an exclusive interview with E! News, opened up about their VMA appearance, suggesting it was more about the fun of attending an award show than a committed relationship. He described their bond as a “fun little date” and clarified that the two weren’t official. He revealed that their connection had been primarily digital and evolved from online flirtations. On Easterling’s end, the fling and the PDA it came along with was a result of her complex history with her husband and Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez.
Sheri Easterling’s Complex History with Monty Lopez
The couple, both popular figures on TikTok, first got married back in 2004. Their bond seemed unbreakable until they faced a separation, only to reconcile and rekindle their love in 2017. However, the recent years brought turbulence, with accusations of infidelity on Lopez’s part. This eventually led to Easterling publicly holding Lopez responsible for having an affair with a much younger woman. As a result. the complex history between the two served as a backdrop for Easterling to show up with Gravy at the MTV VMAs.
Addison Rae’s Reaction to the Family Controversies
Being a daughter to Lopez and Easterling in the middle of all these problems placed Rae in a challenging position. As a prominent digital celebrity, every move she made was under the microscope. In an act of distancing herself from the unfolding drama, Addison made the significant decision to unfollow both her parents on Instagram. This little silent gesture spoke volumes and signaled her desire to maintain professional boundaries and perhaps convey her own disapproval or disappointment. The weight of familial controversies surely affected her. However, she did not comment on the parents’ relationship or scandals in any way.
Yung Gravy’s Take on Dating and Traveling
In a recent interview, he also candidly expressed the challenges of maintaining a romantic relationship amidst such a hectic schedule. Highlighting the geographic distance between him and Sheri, with her in Louisiana and him originally from Minnesota, Gravy underscored the complications of dating while perpetually traveling. Gravy has been known to date and hang out with popular figures including but not limited to the adult star Lisa Ann, Martha Stewart, and Easterling.
Other Viral Incidents and Issues Surrounding Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling Saga
Addison Rae’s father, Lopez, also found himself in the middle of the Gravy-Easterling controversy. Easterling had already accused him of infidelity with a younger woman. This public revelation shook the digital realm. Monty went on to record a diss song, and post content on his TikTok, followed by some comment exchanges that are now reportedly deleted. Not only did he take to TikTok to address the ongoing speculations, but he also openly challenged Gravy to a boxing match post the MTV event. Both Sheri Easterling and Gravy have somce directly or indirectly conveyed that the MTV act was just for the sake of it — indicating that the relationship was just a fling.