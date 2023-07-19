Top 10 Reasons Why Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s Mom Broke Up

In the second half of 2022, Addison Rae’s family was seen making waves on digital media every other month. First, it was her mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, accusing her father, Monty Lopez, of cheating on her with a much younger woman. This led to Addison Rae unfollowing her father, Monty Lopez from Instagram — creating a wave of chatter among their audiences.
Amidst this dust, Lopez decided to take a dig at Easterling through a diss video on TikTok, leading to a nasty exchange of comments between him and Easterling right in the comment section. The dust hadn’t settled yet and Sheri Easterling was spotted with Yung Gravy on August 28, 2022, at MTV Video Music Awards. To top it off, the couple exchanged a salacious smooch on the red carpet which went viral. Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy, however, shortly after this event called it quits. This article discusses the top 10 reasons why the break up between Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s Mom, Sheri Easterling, was inevitable.
1. Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy Had a Brief Relationship to Get People Talking
“The relationship between Easterling and Gravy was very short-lived and they only wanted to get people talking,” a source close to Sheri Easterling revealed to E! News. This piece of information was never publicly dismissed by either of the two. So it’s safe to assume that this is one of the primary reasons behind their breakup.
2. Even If It Was Serious, It May Have Been a Rebound Relationship for Sheri Easterling
Sheri Easterling has had a very complex history with her children’s father, Monty Lopez. The couple first got married back in 2004, divorced later, and then got back together again in 2017. The two TikTok-famed celebrities clearly have a shared past and the fact that they’ve gone back and forth multiple times now, it won’t be a surprise if there’s still probably unfinished tension between them. Plus, Yung Gravy, has a very different aura and personality than Monty Lopez, Easterling’s ex-husband. It implies that this probably was a rebound relationship initiated by Easterling herself.
3. Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy Lived in Different Cities
Easterling and Gravy do not live in the same cities — she was living in Louisiana and Gravy is from Minnesota, originally. “We are not dating. It’s hard to date when you are living in different cities and traveling all the time. However, she did come to my show in New Orleans and she’s a sweetheart,” Yung Gravy told E News in an interview.
4. Sheri Easterling Wanted to Get Back at Her Ex-Husband, Monty Lopez
The 41-year-old, TikTok-famed mother of Addison Rae, Sheri Easterling, had accused her husband of infidelity with a woman almost twice as young as her. If it was the truth or if she believed it was, it was probably quite mentally disturbing for her. So perhaps after their breakup, she wanted to make her ex-husband feel jealous. And it clearly worked given that Monty Lopez actually challenged Yung Gravy for a boxing match after the MTV event.
5. Parents’ Controversies Affected Addison Rae and Her Career
After the MTV event, Addison Rae actually went on to unfollow her mother from Instagram too. Making an action statement that she’s in no way responsible or connected with her parents’ controversies. Sheri Nicole Easterling might have become conscious of her decisions and this may have led her to end things with the rapper, Yung Gravy.
6. Sheri Easterling Has Two Young Sons to Raise
Addison Rae has two younger brothers, Enzo Lopez and Lucas Lopez. During an interview with Page Six, while defending his actions, Monty Lopez told, “I had filed for divorce before the allegations were made by Easterling.” “In fact, she and the kids and I have been living separately for over two years now,” he added. This makes it clear that Sheri Easterling has been living with her two boys and she probably didn’t find it appropriate to date anybody at this point in her life. This is likely one of the reasons for the break up between Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy.
7. Yung Gravy is Known for Sticking His Neck Out with Bold Relationships
It’s not new for Yung Gravy to go on dates with older women. In fact, in November 2022, right after his brief 2-month relationship with Addison Rae’s mom, he went on a date with an ex-adult film star, Lisa Ann. Earlier, Yung Gravy revealed that he took Martha Stewart as his date to the bar Mitzvah.
8. Sheri Easterling Wanted a Break for Herself
Anybody going through what Sheri Easterling went through would have liked a break for themselves. Easterling has been seen hanging out with her father lately — she uploaded a picture or two on her official Instagram. According to her social media, she clearly has also been traveling around and enjoying herself. So while there’s definitely more to her breakup, one thing is for certain — Easterling is enjoying her time alone.
9. Yung Gravy May Yet Not Be Ready to Settle Down
Yung Gravy, also known as Matthew Raymond Hauri, is still young and has recently started grabbing the limelight. The talented rapper certainly has a bright future. Given his past year’s dating experiences, it’s highly likely that Gravy isn’t ready to settle down just yet. Sheri Easterling, on the other hand, is a mom of three young children and might want different things from life.
10. Things Might Have Been Too Embarrassing for Addison Rae
To top it off, after Monty Lopez challenged Yung Gravy for a boxing match, he was once again part of the digital news-scape for dating the young Instagram model, Renee Ash. The same model Easterling had accused him of cheating on her with. First, her mom and dad’s controversy, then her mother hanging out with Yung Gravy, and then her dad hanging out with a girl 3 years older than her, things might have become just too embarrassing for Addison Rae. This could also easily have been one of the reasons behind her mother, Sheri Easterling, and Yung Gravy’s break up.