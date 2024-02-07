Aaron Kendrick De Niro: Get to Know Robert De Niro’s Son

There’s no denying that Robert De Niro is one of Hollywood’s greatest-ever talents. He is a two-time Oscar winner and has starred in some of cinema’s most acclaimed masterpieces. Like any celebrity in the public eye, Robert De Niro has fell under the watchful eye of the media. With that, his personal life has forever had an allure around it, as he has tried his best to keep his private life exactly that – private.
However, what the media does know for sure is that Robert De Niro is a proud family man. As of 2024, he has 7 children. Out of those children, Aaron Kendrick De Niro has garnered lots of intrigue over the last few years. So, let’s delve into the life of Robert De Niro’s son and divulge everything we know.
Who Is Robert De Niro’s Son – Aaron Kendrick De Niro?
Robert De Niro’s son, Aaron Kendrick De Niro, was born on October 20, 1995 in New York City. He has a twin brother named Julian De Niro, and the two were born through IVF and surrogacy. Their mother, Toukie Smith bared the children with Robert De Niro after the two dated from 1988 to 1996. However, they never got married. Yet, their relationship was still very high-profile, as Toukie is the sister of the late American fashion designer, Willi Donnell Smith. As well as this, Toukie also garnered worldwide fame thanks to her portrayal as Eva Rawley on the sitcom, 227. She starred in the show for 24 episodes between 1989 and 1990. Furthermore, Toukie also lived a prosperous career as a model.
So, with Robert De Niro’s massive presence in cinema, and Toukie’s multi-faceted career, their relationship was bound to end up in the limelight. However, as mentioned, De Niro has long been known for keeping his private life out of the public eye. And it seems this has rubbed off on the majority of his children, most notably his son, Aaron Kendrick.
Has Aaron Kendrick De Niro Followed in His Father’s Footsteps?
Many actors in Hollywood bequest their talents to their children who also embark into the world of acting. However, these actors can often be referred to as “nepo babies”, inferring that their success has come as a result of nepotism. When speaking with People in 2020, De Niro said that he never shys away from giving his children career advice. He said: “For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short.’ That’s the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid.”
However, while many people think that Aaron Kendrick De Niro has followed in his father’s footsteps, it’s actually his twin brother who has done such a thing. In 2016, Julian De Niro starred in James Franco‘s history drama, In Dubious Battle. In the movie, he played the character of Billy, sharing the screen with a plethora of Hollywood heavyweights like Robert Duvall, Ed Harris, and Bryan Cranston. Then, in 2022, he took on the role as a young Barack Obama in the TV series, The First Lady.
What Does Aaron Kendrick De Niro Do for a Living?
Unlike his twin brother, Aaron Kendrick De Niro has kept a low profile. However, he lent his voice to the animated movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in 2020. In the movie, he voiced the small role of a Security Guard. His name appeared on the credits as Aaron Smith De Niro, taking his mother’s maiden name. Given the family’s desire for privacy, Aaron Kendrick’s education background is not public information, but it is known that he attended a local private high school in New York and graduated in 2013.
Who Are Aaron Kendrick De Niro’s Siblings?
Despite Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith parting ways in 1996, they still appear to be a tight-knit family unit regardless, with the family being photographed at movie premieres since the separation. Aside from his twin brother, Aaron Kendrick De Niro has five other siblings, albeit half siblings. They are Drena De Niro (born in 1971), Raphael De Niro (born in 1976), Elliot De Niro (born in 1998), Helen Grace De Niro (born in 2011), and Gia Virginia Chen De Niro (born in 2023). In December 2022, Robert De Niro made headlines when he pressed charges against a serial burglar when she robbed his New York City apartment with his daughter Helen Grace sleeping upstairs. Here’s everything to know about it.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!