Ranking Robert De Niro’s Oscar Nominated Roles

There’s no denying that Robert De Niro is one of the most iconic actors of all time. His immersive portrayals on the silver screen have cemented him in cinema history as one of the finest thespians in Hollywood. Falling into a plethora of actors who emerged in the late 60s, De Niro arguably shines brighter than the majority thanks to his consistently compelling renditions.
Over the years, he has been showered with critical praise and has carved out an everlasting legacy. Although some of his more recent roles have been less critically accepted, he still showcases his true talent every so often with surprise return-to-form roles. With that said, De Niro has been recognised for his acting prowess time and time again. He has won two Oscars and has been nominated for a further five. So, here are all 7 of Robert De Niro‘s Oscar nominated roles ranked.
7. Awakenings
Awakenings is a 1990 medical drama film based on a true story. The movie follows Dr. Malcolm Sayer (Robin Williams), as he attempts to brings a group of catatonic patients back to life with a mysterious new drug. Out of the mix of eclectic patients is Leonard (Robert De Niro), who wakes up from many years in a childlike state and soon forms a bond with Dr. Sayer.
Awakenings is a heartbreaking story that both touches the audience whilst sparking questions around the world of medicine. However, where the film really propels is with the powerful chemistry between De Niro and Williams, with their performances capturing the heart and soul of the film. Furthermore, De Niro’s portrayal of Leonard was so exceptional that he was nominated for an Oscar for his lead performance, but he lost to a well-deserving Jeremy Irons.
6. Silver Linings Playbook
After once being a favourite choice with the Oscar committee throughout the 80’s and 90s, Silver Linings Playbook was the first time Robert De Niro had been nominated in 21 years. Silver Linings Playbook is a heartwarming comedy drama that explores the complexity of family relationships and mental health issues. The movie revolves around the life of Pat Solitano (played by Bradley Cooper), a former teacher who is released from a mental institution and moves back in with his parents. Upon returning home, Pat becomes determined to reconcile with his ex-wife and rebuild his life, but his erratic behaviour and mood swings pose a challenge.
As the story unfolds, we witness the dynamics between Pat and his family members, including his father, Pat Sr. (Robert De Niro), who struggles to level with his son due to his own mental health issues. De Niro’s performance as Pat Sr. is particularly notable, as he brings a nuanced vulnerability to the character. With that, he delivered the most understated performance of his career, perfectly portraying a man grappling with OCD and paternal responsibilities as he tries to reconnect with his son.
5. Cape Fear
Cape Fear tells the story of a convicted rapist and sociopath, Max Cady (Robert De Niro), who seeks revenge on his former lawyer, Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte), who he believes betrayed him during his trial. After being released from prison, Cady increasingly harasses Bowden’s family, including his wife Leigh (Jessica Lange) and daughter Danielle (Juliette Lewis), using his manipulative tactics to instill fear in them. Although the original 1962 movie was utterly terrifying, Martin Scorsese‘s 1991 remake elevated the original story to new heights with its claustrophobic cinematography and haunting soundtrack.
But where the success truly lay with Cape Fear was with Robert De Niro’s menacing performance as the evil Max Cady, rendering the film iconic to this day. To that, De Niro’s haunting rendition of the character was so compelling that it earned him an Oscar nomination at the 1992 Academy Awards. However, Anthony Hopkins was crowned Best Actor that year for his role in The Silence of the Lambs.
4. Taxi Driver
Taxi Driver, a classic crime thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, follows the story of Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), a Vietnam War veteran who struggles with living a normal life in New York City. After being rejected by the woman he loves, Travis becomes increasingly isolated and detached from humanity. As he descends further into darkness, he becomes obsessed with cleaning up the city, seeing it as a cesspool of crime and corruption. However, as he dances on the fine line of right and wrong, his world verges closer and closer to catastrophe.
Taxi Driver is considered to be one of the last great anti-hero movies of the 70s, as the following decade saw larger-than-life action heroes take over the screen. As a result, the film is regarded for its gritty realism and harsh portrayal of mental illness and societal decay. Thanks to his haunting rendition, De Niro received his second Oscar nomination.
3. The Godfather Part II (Winning Performance)
The Godfather Part II is a classic 1974 crime drama from legendary filmmaker, Francis Ford Coppola. The film is a sequel to the highly acclaimed original, The Godfather. The plot of the movie follows the story of the Corleone family, with the narrative shifting between the early life of Vito Corleone and the current events of his son Michael Corleone’s struggles to maintain the family business. The film has often been hailed as one of the greatest movies ever made, and served as the role that truly established Robert De Niro’s prowess as an actor.
In the picture, De Niro plays the young Vito Corleone, for which he won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. De Niro brought a magnetic energy to the screen, delivering an understated yet captivating portrayal of the iconic character. His ability to effortlessly switch between Italian and English dialogue, showcase a wide range of emotions, and display a level of intensity that was both raw and controlled, is a true testament to his talent as an actor. As an utterly timeless performance, De Niro’s Oscar win still serves as a benchmark of excellence within the industry.
2. The Deer Hunter
The Deer Hunter is a classic movie that tells the story of a group of steelworkers from Pennsylvania who serve in the Vietnam War. The film’s plot is masterfully divided into three separate acts. The first act focuses on the characters’ personal lives before going to war, the second section depicts the horrors of the war, and the final section portrays the aftermath and the effects of the war on the characters.
There’s no denying that the movie is a true masterclass in acting, with all of the lead actors delivering powerful performances. However, it is Robert De Niro who truly stands out in his role, delivering a raw and nuanced performance that earned him an Oscar nomination. His performance is particularly noteworthy in the famous “Russian Roulette” scene, which still stands as one of the most intense and memorable scenes in movie history. Thanks to De Niro’s performance in this scene, The Deer Hunter easily serves as the biggest Oscar snub of his career, as many critics and audiences felt that he should have won the award for his tremendous work.
1. Raging Bull (Winning Performance)
Raging Bull is a 1980 biographical sports drama from Martin Scorsese. The film follows the life of Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro), an iconic boxer during the 1940s and 1950s. The movie’s plot chronicles how LaMotta rose to fame with his remarkable boxing skills, winning the middleweight championship. However, the film also depicts LaMotta’s tumultuous downfall as he struggles with his anger issues, paranoia, and mental health deterioration, which ultimately led to his self-destruction.
Where the film really shines is in the depiction of LaMotta’s turbulent personal life, which is reflected in his aggressive boxing style. To play the part of LaMotta, De Niro gained a significant amount of muscle to portray LaMotta in his prime. Additionally, De Niro also gained a substantial amount of body fat to portray the boxer in his later years after suffering from mental health issues. The film’s honest portrayal of the unique and complex character of LaMotta has made Raging Bull a timeless classic in the world of cinema. What’s more, it earned De Niro his well-deserved second Oscar.
