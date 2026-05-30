Tom Hardy: Ranking His Five Best Television Roles

Tom Hardy is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. His eclectic range has seen him play both heroes and villains, and quirky outcasts that don’t fit into either realm. Quickly rising from a go-to supporting actor, he’s now an Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winner.
Despite his status as an A-lister, Tom Hardy has never forgotten his roots. The London-born thespian regularly stars in British indie productions and TV shows. Afterall, it is this medium where he first made a stomp. So, let’s break down his five best television roles – one of them is criminally underrated.
5. Band of Brothers (2001)
Now widely considered to be one of the best mini-series of all time, the Band of Brothers cast reads like a who’s who of Hollywood’s finest. However, at the time of its release in 2001, Tom Hardy was far from a mainstream name. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t compelling.
Hardy shared the screen with the likes of Scott Grimes, Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, and Donnie Wahlberg. Although an unknown amongst such heavy-hitters, Hardy more than held his own and showcased his raw magnetism in just two episodes. As Private John Janovec, he masterfully injected an animalistic energy into the weary 101st Airborne. His performance balanced a youthful, cocky intensity with the grim reality of the war’s end. By capturing Janovec’s unpolished edge and sudden, tragic vulnerability, Hardy demonstrated the “quiet explosion” style that he would soon become known for in films like Bronson and The Revenant.
4. Taboo (2017)
As one of many collaborations with Stephen Knight, Taboo stands out as the most intense and visceral. Exploring disturbing themes such as brutality, corruption, and the occult, this mini-series focuses on the mentally cunning and physically ruthless adventurer James Keziah Delaney (Hardy), who returns to London during the War of 1812 to rebuild his late father’s shipping empire. However, his greatest rival and the government both want his inheritance at all costs, including murder.
As a historical drama spliced with family secrets and bizarre supernatural elements, Taboo feels like a fever dream. Yet it never gets muddy thanks to Tom Hardy‘s ability to command the screen throughout. By this point, he had become a Hollywood megastar, and it’s clear that he had totally honed his craft. The acclaimed series was so beloved that fans still beseech for a second season nearly a decade later.
3. The Take (2009)
While not a worldwide breakthrough, The Take feels like the moment Tom Hardy really let everyone know who he was as an actor. Despite being critically acclaimed in the UK, this 80s set crime drama never quite got the attention it deserved overseas. The four-part series tells the story of Freddie Jackson (Hardy), a volatile criminal newly released from prison who sets out to dominate the London underworld.
The Take set the groundwork for Hardy’s more well-known anti-hero characters later in his career. Although Freddie is deeply unlikeable and wildly unpredictable, this serves up a thrilling edge that hooks you right in. His rendition is equal parts menacing and electrifying, balancing intense threat with surprising vulnerability, showcasing just how massive his range is.
2. MobLand (2025-Present)
MobLand is a star-studded crime series created by Ronan Bennett. With its first episode directed by Guy Ritchie, the series opens with a bang and thrusts us right into a web of mayhem. Charting the story of the powerful criminal Harrigan family as they go to war with a rival firm, caught in the middle is loyal enforcer Harry Da Souza (Hardy).
Hardy once again delivers a well-layered performance, balancing viciousness with moments of tenderness and levity. What’s captivating is how he doesn’t lean on his star power, he actually takes a step back and brings forth a quiet, understated allure. Although he bursts into violence at times, the real captivation comes from allowing the audience to assess Harry as he arrives at a point in his life where he questions if his loyalty has been worth it all along. By exploring this, MobLand is elevated from simply a violent crime show to a family drama that avoids melodrama and goes right for the jugular.
1. Peaky Blinders (2014-2022)
Alfie Solomons may be the most complex character Tom Hardy has ever embodied. Joining Peaky Blinders in season 2, Hardy quickly became a fan favorite with his recurring role, leaving people excited as they wondered when and where he might pop up again. Once again playing a rather volatile man, Alfie is both an ally and enemy to Tommy Shelby. As a Camden-based Jewish gang leader, money is his priority and he has no qualms with hurting anyone who gets in his way.
What this iconic role proves is that Tom Hardy shines best playing unpredictable men. However, there is a slick charisma at play here too. Tommy Shelby’s grim, quiet manner contrasts with his frequently illogical, meandering, and poetic language. But Alfie can switch from philosophical or humorous to terrifyingly violent in seconds.
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