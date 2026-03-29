9 Popular TV Shows Ending in 2026 (Final Seasons Confirmed)

With several TV shows ending in 2026, the year marks another notable milestone in television as audiences prepare to say goodbye to some of the most beloved series of recent times. From intense dramas and superhero satires to beloved classic procedural storytelling, these shows prove again that all good things must come to an end. This year’s final seasons carry emotional weight for loyal fans and audiences as networks and streamers close chapters on some of their most impactful shows.
Beyond sentimental goodbyes, these finales also reflect broader shifts in the television landscape. Over the years, streaming competition and evolving audience habits have influenced how series conclude. From sprawling ensemble casts to tight, story-driven arcs, the shows ending in 2026 represent some of the most influential offerings in recent broadcast and streaming history. Here’s a look at these nine critically acclaimed TV shows ending in 2026.
The Upshaws
Premiere Date: January 15, 2026
Network: Netflix
Seasons: 5
Netflix’s family sitcom The Upshaws concluded in early 2026, bringing closure to a series that mixed humor with heartfelt depictions of family life. While its Metacritic and audience scores lean toward moderate, the show’s popularity among its core viewers earns its inclusion here. Ending in its fifth season, the Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields-led comedy provided years of character-driven comedy that resonates with fans of family sitcoms.
Outlander
Premiere Date: March 6, 2026
Network: Starz
Seasons: 8
After more than a decade on air, Outlander concludes with its eighth and final season. Following the time-bending romance of Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), the series earned strong audience loyalty and generally positive critical reception, with early seasons often cited for their emotional depth and production quality. The finale promises to resolve long-running narrative threads drawn from Diana Gabaldon’s beloved novels and offers a dramatic close to one of Starz’s flagship dramas.
The Boys
Premiere: April 8, 2026
Network: Amazon Prime Video
Seasons: 5
The Boys wraps its critically acclaimed run with its fifth and final season in 2026. Known for its provocative satire of superhero tropes, the series has consistently drawn strong viewership and critical praise. According to historical Nielsen tracking and viewership data, The Boys drew massive engagement, outpacing many competitors and becoming one of Prime Video’s biggest hits. The final season is shaping up to deliver a climactic confrontation between its morally complex cast, wrapping up long-running arcs and ideological battles.
All American
Release Date: TBA
Network: The CW
Seasons: 8
The long-running sports drama All American will air its eighth and final season in 2026. The series has earned strong audience loyalty with its authentic storytelling, character development, and emotional depth. While not as widely discussed in mainstream charts as some streaming giants, All American’s consistent viewership and cultural relevance in young-adult storytelling secure its place among the most notable finales.
Good Omens
Release Date: TBA
Network: Amazon Prime Video
Seasons: 3
The whimsical fantasy Good Omens is adapted from Terry Pratchett‘s 1990 novel. The series will conclude with its third and final season sometime in 2026. With a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim, the series will end on a high note, featuring creative storytelling and strong performances from its leads. Michael Sheen and David Tennant will return as Aziraphale and Crowley, respectively.
Outer Banks
Premiere Date: TBA
Network: Netflix
Seasons: 5
Outer Banks developed a passionate fanbase over its previous four seasons on Netflix. The show blends treasure-hunt action, teen drama, and high-stakes mystery. Outer Banks return has been widely anticipated following a major cliffhanger. While critical reception was mixed, the series consistently ranked among the highest in viewer engagement among Netflix originals, making its final run one of the year’s standout finales.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Release Date: TBA
Network: Starz
Seasons: 5
Power Book III: Raising Kanan joins the list of TV shows ending in 2026 as it approaches its long-anticipated final season. This acclaimed prequel to the original Power series chronicles the early life of Kanan Stark, the character first introduced in the flagship show. It explores his transformation from a teenager in Southside Jamaica, Queens, into the hardened figure familiar to Power fans. Despite not topping overall popularity charts among the other TV shows ending in 2026, Raising Kanan maintains a strong presence in the crime drama genre and is a core pillar of the broader Power franchise.
The Witcher
Release Date: TBA
Network: Netflix
Seasons: 5
The fantasy series The Witcher heads into its fifth and final season in 2026. The show is popular for its adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and dark, magical world. For over four seasons, The Witcher has enjoyed robust global popularity and strong streaming analytics. While reactions to casting changes and narrative shifts varied, the show maintained high visibility internationally and ended as a significant fantasy epic of the streaming age.
Yellowjackets
Release Date: TBA
Network: Showtime
Seasons:
Showtime’s Yellowjackets became a hit thanks to its blend of psychological mystery and survival drama. The show has long been praised for strong performances and compelling narrative complexity. The final season will bring resolution to the harrowing storylines and intense character dynamics that have defined the series. Its strong ratings and cultural presence position it as one of the most anticipated TV shows ending in 2026.
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