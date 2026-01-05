Gen V Season 2’s Massive Twist Ending And What It Means For The Boys Season 5

Gen V Season 2 delivered another action-packed teen drama about Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her friends at Godolkin University. The second entry picked up from Season 1’s chaotic ending, which saw Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa German) become the new Guardians of Godolkin while Marie, Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) take the fall for the massacre that unfolded. Apart from Andre, the rest returned for Season 2 to face a new enemy at God U.
Utilizing Perdomo’s tragic death in real life as a narrative device for his character’s demise, the new season follows Marie and her friend’s quest to rein in Hamish Linklater’s Dean Cipher. While dealing with Andre’s death, Gen V Season 2 pits the supe friends against God U’s new dean. The season ended with a surprising villain twist, hinting at what the fandom should expect in The Boys Season 5.
Gen V Season 2’s Ending, Explained
“Hell Week,” the season’s penultimate episode, revealed Dean Cipher to be a false villain. His hostility towards Marie and her friends culminated in a confrontation that exposed he’s just Doug Brightbill, a regular human Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) turned into a puppet. In a misguided quest to stop Cipher, Marie plays into Sister Sage’s (Susan Heyward) ploy to resurrect Godolkin. She heals the God U founder to fight Homelander and Cipher, only to realize the dean is Godolkin’s puppet.
It so happens that Sage and Godolkin are working together to control Homelander. But after Marie heals him, Godolkin abandons their plan and embarks on a mission to exterminate weak supes. Against Sage’s plan to cautiously reveal Godolkin’s revival to Homelander, the God U founder announced his return to the world. His carnage against God U students eventually claims his life before he gets the chance to face Homelander.
Godolkin believes Homelander is responsible for the weak supes and that through his mangling of God U students, he will gain enough power to control Marie. This brings him a step closer to controlling Homelander, the other product of Project Odessa. Marie and her friends put up a fight that brings Godolkin closer to his goal. Thankfully, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) steps in and prevents Godolkin from puppeteering Marie. She kills him and leaves God U for good, alongside her supe friends and long-lost sister, Annabeth (Keeya King). The group encounters Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), who invite them to the resistance as the credits roll in.
The Finale Sets Up An Epic Showdown For The Boys Season 5
Gen V Season 2’s ending plays into the events of The Boys Season 4, setting up a grand final season for the franchise’s original show. The Boys’ fourth season ended with Homelander having his way. He calls all the shots, using his newfound political power to go after everyone standing in his way, especially The Boys. With the world’s smartest human helping him consolidate his political influence, Homelander captures and imprisons members of the vigilante group resisting supe dominance.
Starlight and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) are the only members of the resistance to evade Homelander, but their paths have diverged. While Starlight wants to stop Homelander and create a society fair to humans and supes, Butcher is now committed to killing Homelander and other supes. His resolve led to Victoria Neuman’s death (Claudia Doumit) in Season 4’s finale. Given that Victoria has the same power as Marie, The Boys Season 5 might pit Marie against Butcher, who’s now in possession of the supe-killing virus.
With the Gen V supe friends joining Starlight’s resistance in Season 2’s ending, The Boys Season 5 is poised to deliver an epic showdown to conclude the franchise’s first series. Fans would like to see Butcher reunite with his crew and join forces with Starlight, Marie, and her friends to stop Homelander. For that to happen, Butcher must abandon his resolve to wage war against all supes. Otherwise, Homelander wouldn’t be the only villain the resistance would face.
How Godolkin’s Return In Gen V Might Shape The Boys Season 5
God U founder returned and died for good in Gen V Season 2. Given that Maria popped his head in the finale, there’s no path to envision the character’s return. Be that as it may, Thomas Godolkin’s return in Gen V’s second season will influence what happens in The Boys Season 5. For starters, he helped Marie become more powerful to face Homelander or Butcher. With his re-emergence and death, Homelander and Sage will likely fall apart. She kept Homelander in the dark about Godolkin, with whom she was working behind the scenes to find how to control the narcissistic supe.
Seeing Godolkin abandon their plan, Sage has become disillusioned. This was why she freed Polarity, who helped Marie defeat Godolkin. All of these suggest Sage has lost faith in her quest and may not be willing to help Homelander anymore. Similarly, if Polarity is scapegoated for the killings on campus, he might become another powerful addition to the resistance against Vought and Homelander in The Boys Season 5. Check out 5 things Monster Season 3 got wrong about Ed Gein.
