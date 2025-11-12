Incredible Images Of The Rare “Super Blue Blood Moon” That I Captured Yesterday Morning

The rare “Super Blue Blood Moon” happened yesterday and I was fortunate enough to capture these images of it!
Here, a father and daughter share a special moment that to me represents the passing of his appreciation for the environment and our responsibility to protect it. Huge thanks to Tom and Ava Cain, Opt Corp, Jesse Bowen, and most of all to David Hatfield for putting in 50+ hours of work with me to calculate this setup and bring this vision to a reality!
