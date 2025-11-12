Incredible Images Of The Rare “Super Blue Blood Moon” That I Captured Yesterday Morning

by

The rare “Super Blue Blood Moon”  happened yesterday and I was fortunate enough to capture these images of it!

Here, a father and daughter share a special moment that to me represents the passing of his appreciation for the environment and our responsibility to protect it. Huge thanks to Tom and Ava Cain, Opt Corp, Jesse Bowen, and most of all to David Hatfield for putting in 50+ hours of work with me to calculate this setup and bring this vision to a reality!

More info: Instagram

Incredible Images Of The Rare “Super Blue Blood Moon” That I Captured Yesterday Morning
Incredible Images Of The Rare “Super Blue Blood Moon” That I Captured Yesterday Morning
Incredible Images Of The Rare “Super Blue Blood Moon” That I Captured Yesterday Morning

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Uber Refuses To Refund Passenger Who Got Cheated By The Driver, So He Shares His Shocking Photos Online
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Carve Blocks And Design Silk Scarves To Open My Own Art Atelier
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Photographer Captured 40 Breathtaking Shots Of Wildlife
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
Let’s Talk about the Willow Trailer
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2022
Exploring the Animated Possibilities of John Wick and What’s Next for the Franchise
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.