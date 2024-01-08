As the 2024 Academy Awards get closer, Hollywood is alight with speculation around the potential nominees for each category. Of course, the Best Actor or Actress in a leading role Oscar remains the ultimate symbol of critical acceptance in Hollywood. It represents the pinnacle of an actor’s career, showcasing their exceptional talent and commitment to their craft. However, it is important not to overlook the equally alluring category of Best Supporting Actor and Actress.
Often considered a stepping stone to leading roles, this category has witnessed the emergence of some of the greatest actors in Hollywood. From legendary performers like Marlon Brando and Meryl Streep to modern marvels like the late Heath Ledger and Viola Davis, these thespians have demonstrated their incredible versatility, stealing the spotlight in their supporting roles and securing their legacy in the world of cinema. So, as the 2024 Oscars fast approach, let’s dive into the top tier contenders for the Best Supporting Actor award.
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Across his storied career in cinema, Mark Ruffalo has been nominated for three Academy Awards. Interestingly, they have all fell within the Best Supporting Actor category. In 2024, he is looking to be a strong contender yet again. After its release on December 8, 2023, Poor Things quickly made its way into the Oscar conversation for 2024.
Poor Things is a zany yet captivating drama that revolves around the incredible tale of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter. The plot follows Bella as she navigates through her fantastical evolution, grappling with her newfound existence and reconnecting with her past. The movie is spearheaded by Oscar-winner Emma Stone, who delivers a mesmerizing performance as Bella. Supporting Stone are Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, both of whom have received Golden Globe nominations for their outstanding renditions. While Dafoe delivers a commendable performance, it is Ruffalo who steals the show with his nuanced portrayal. He effortlessly blends wackiness, delicate intrigue, and subtle dark comedy, adding layers of depth to the film’s narrative.
Holt McCallany – The Iron Claw
For the majority of his career in Hollywood, Holt McNally showcased his skills in smaller character roles for the most part. As a frequent collaborator of David Fincher, it was with Fincher’s Netflix show Mindhunter where McNally finally got a chance to take on a lead role. From here, he has begun to embark upon more seismic roles that hold much more weight. A prime example of this is his role in The Iron Claw.
The dazzling biopic follows the lives of the Von Erich family, a trailblazing unit that carved a legacy for themselves in the world of professional wrestling. In the movie, McNally portrays the stern but loving father of the group, Fritz Von Erich. Striking a fine line between a caring father and a tough, no-nonsense businessman, McNally shines in the performance of his career. As a result, he has quickly received widespread critical acclaim, standing out in the film amongst a star-studded lineup.
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Throughout the 70s and 80s, Robert De Niro was a consistent nominee at the Oscars. In fact, he has been nominated an impressive eight times and has taken home the gold twice. His first ever Oscar saw him win in the Best Supporting Actor category. His second saw him triumph in the Best Actor category. In 2024, it’s looking likely that he will be nominated yet again for his supporting role in Killers of the Flower Moon.
Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon delves into the harrowing, real-life events of the Osage Indian murders that occurred in the 1920s. The plot follows the investigation led by the FBI to uncover a vast conspiracy surrounding the killings. One of the standout performances in this gripping film undeniably comes from Robert De Niro. In the movie, De Niro shines as the cunning and manipulative land baron, William Hale, who appears unsuspecting on the surface. With his portrayal, De Niro brings a chilling level of menace to the character, reminiscent of his Oscar-nominated role in Cape Fear.
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Barbie, the movie, swiftly became a cultural phenomenon, capturing the hearts and imagination of worldwide audiences. Hidden within its captivating plot lies a multitude of thought-provoking themes that compel viewers to reflect on their own lives, moralities, and relationships. Of course, Margot Robbie‘s portrayal of the titular character is nothing short of exceptional, showcasing her undeniable talent and capturing Barbie’s essence with effortless grace. However, amongst the supporting cast, it is Ryan Gosling who steals the spotlight, seamlessly blending comedy, drama, and an endearing mischievous nature to create a standout character.
Gosling’s magnetic performance in Barbie adds tremendous depth and levity to the film, leaving audiences thoroughly entertained and emotionally invested. This undoubtedly puts him in strong contention for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2024. Furthermore, over the past decade, Gosling has already proven to be a solid favourite with the Oscar voters, receiving two nominations for Best Actor.
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer has achieved incredible success, becoming the third highest-grossing movie of 2023. Its box office revenue exceeded expectations, amassing an astonishing $952 million, an outstanding feat considering its initial $100 million budget. The film’s immense popularity and critical acclaim have led to heightened anticipation and speculation surrounding the upcoming 2024 Academy Awards. With that said, Oppenheimer appears to be the frontrunner in numerous nomination categories, cementing its place as a cinematic masterpiece.
With a star-studded cast that boasts some of the biggest names in the industry, the film showcases many captivating performances that have already left a lasting impression. To that, Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Lewis Strauss is nothing short of remarkable. In a dynamic and captivating performance, he brings to life the complex character of this amateur physicist who played a pivotal role in the development of the hydrogen bomb.
Downey Jr. masterfully delivered an understated rendition, showcasing the nuances of Strauss’s persona with incredible depth and precision. As Oppenheimer’s nemesis, he exuded an unwavering determination and ambition, challenging the renowned scientist at every turn. Downey Jr.’s portrayal has garnered significant praise, positioning him as a strong contender for the prestigious Best Supporting Actor Oscar. This potential nomination would mark the third time Robert Downey Jr. has been recognized by the Academy, solidifying his status as an exceptional talent within the industry.
