Top 5 Movies Like ‘The Iron Claw’ to Watch Next

A24’s The Iron Claw hit US movie theaters on December 22, 2023. Since then, the enthralling biopic has been dazzling audiences and has also struck a positive note with critics. As a result, the movie has worked its way into the 2024 Oscar prediction chatter.
Forefronted by the enigmatic and multi-talented Zac Efron, The Iron Claw tells the true story of the Von Erichs, a trailblazing family in the wrestling world. Charting their rise to fame and their challenging personal lives, the movie is a powerhouse of a biopic. Exploring poignant themes of family and the effects of pushing the limits of the human body, the film offers an intrinsic look into the often brutal world of professional wrestling. So, if you enjoyed The Iron Claw, here’s our pick of 5 films to watch that serve up a similar cinematic experience.
5. Hands of Stone (2016)
Although this movie doesn’t take place in the wrestling world like The Iron Claw, its themes and overall message hold many resemblances. What’s more, the film explores a true life story of a sporting legend. Hands of Stone is a biographical sports film that showcases the remarkable lives of legendary boxer Roberto Duran and his equally legendary trainer Ray Arcel. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant boxing scene of the 1970s and 1980s, the film delves into the harrowing journey of Duran (Edgar Ramirez), as he rises from humble beginnings in Panama to become one of the greatest boxers of all time.
What sets this movie apart is the exploration of the complex relationship between Duran and his relentless trainer, portrayed by Robert De Niro. Arcel not only molds Duran into a formidable fighter but also pushes him to his limits, both physically and emotionally. While the film may have initially gone under the radar commercially, it has found a devoted following in the years that followed, as viewers have come to appreciate the passion and intensity with which it portrays the legendary boxer and the lengths to which he was pushed by his trainer.
4. You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)
You Cannot Kill David Arquette is a captivating documentary that delves into the life of renowned actor David Arquette, known for his role in the wrestling comedy, Ready to Rumble. However, this film reveals a far deeper connection between Arquette and the world of wrestling than one might expect. The documentary’s plot revolves around Arquette’s extraordinary journey of self-discovery, shedding light on an aspect of his persona that remained mostly hidden throughout his successful acting career. As viewers join him on this raw and personal exploration, they witness Arquette’s relentless pursuit to prove himself as a legitimate wrestler, dispelling the notion that his previous foray into wrestling was nothing more than a publicity stunt.
3. Foxcatcher (2014)
Foxcatcher is a gripping yet chilling movie based on a harrowing real-life story that left the wrestling world shaken to its core. The film’s plot centers around the twisted relationship between millionaire John du Pont and Olympic gold medalist brothers Mark and Dave Schultz. As du Pont forms an obsession with the sport of wrestling, he lures the talented brothers into his eerie estate, known as Foxcatcher, under the facade of creating a formidable wrestling team. Steve Carell‘s haunting rendition of du Pont steals the show, showcasing his versatile acting abilities and earning him a well-deserved Academy Award nomination. His portrayal expertly captures the unsettling nature of du Pont, leaving the audience simultaneously fascinated and disturbed by his character’s descent into darkness. Much like The Iron Claw, Foxcatcher stands out as an authentic portrayal of the world of wrestling.
2. Fighting with My Family (2019)
Just like The Iron Claw, Fighting with My Family follows a true story within the captivating world of professional wrestling. However, Fighting with My Family offers a much more light-hearted approach while still delving into the behind-the-scenes drama that come with this challenging environment. With Stephen Merchant at the helm, the movie tells the remarkable true story of WWE wrestler, Paige (Florence Pugh), also known as Saraya.
The movie revolves around the Bevis family, a close-knit clan of wrestlers who run their own struggling promotion in Norwich, England. When Saraya and her brother, Zak, get the opportunity to audition for WWE, only she makes the cut, leaving Zak devastated. As Saraya enters the intense world of professional wrestling, she must navigate the challenges and sacrifices she faces in pursuit of her dreams. Through determination, perseverance, and a tremendous amount of heart, Saraya overcomes various obstacles to realize her ultimate goal of becoming a WWE superstar, inspiring audiences with her tenacity and unwavering spirit.
1. The Wrestler (2008)
Despite being a fictional piece, The Wrestler is the movie on this list that feels closest in tone to The Iron Claw. From visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, The Wrestler is a compelling film that delves into the gritty and brutal world of professional wrestling. The plot follows Randy “The Ram” Robinson (Mickey Rourke), a former wrestling superstar who struggles to adapt to a life outside the ring. As his popularity wanes and he confronts his declining physical condition, Randy finds himself grappling with a deep existential crisis.
The film effectively explores the harsh reality of the wrestling industry, highlighting the physical toll it takes on its performers, the exploitative nature of fame, and the sacrifices they often make for the sake of entertainment. However, where The Wrestler truly shines is in its portrayal of Randy as a damaged, complex yet sympathetic character. We witness his desperate attempts to cling to a life he knows, his yearning for the glory days, and the profound loneliness and insecurities that accompany his decline. Through a poignant and gripping character study, the film offers a raw and honest portrayal of a man who finds himself lost in a world he can’t escape. Mickey Rourke was widely praised for his commanding role, subsequently landing him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
