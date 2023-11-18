Everything You Need to Know About The Iron Claw

In 2023, Sean Durkin will bring the story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers to the big screen. Although he is not yet a big name in Hollywood, Durkin is a visionary filmmaker and BAFTA nominee who has tackled a range of themes. He also has a penchant for tackling darker subject matters and poignant stories.
The Iron Claw will mark the first time Durkin has forayed into a biopic. However, the wrestling drama differs from the typical biopic format in that it focuses on a number of people – legendary wrestlers, the Von Erichs. So, ahead of its anticipated release, here’s everything we know about The Iron Claw.
What is the Plot of The Iron Claw?
The Von Erich brothers, Kevin, David, Kerry, and Mike, were indomitable forces in the world of professional wrestling, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Their close bond as siblings not only strengthened their personal relationships but also served as a driving force in their successful careers. With unwavering dedication and a steadfast commitment, they earned the respect and adoration of fans worldwide. These larger-than-life athletes delivered awe-inspiring performances in the ring, capturing the hearts of wrestling enthusiasts with their unique moves and showmanship. However, their fame came with its fair share of tragedy, as each brother faced personal struggles and untimely deaths.
Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw will focus on this solid family unit as they navigate their peak fame in the 80s. Instead of serving up a full life story, the movie will focus on the highs and lows of fame, and the toll the sport of wrestling has on personal lives, health and mental wellbeing. From the official trailer, it does appear to be Zac Efron‘s vehicle, with him taking top billing. However, it is clear that The Iron Claw is an ensemble piece that holds its weight on exploring the dynamic of a awe-inspiring family who have since become legends.
Meet The Cast of The Iron Claw
Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich
Zac Efron catapulted to stardom and captured the hearts of countless fans when he starred in the hit Disney Channel film, High School Musical. As the charming and talented Troy Bolton, Efron quickly became a teenage heartthrob, mesmerizing audiences with his infectious smile and impressive singing and dancing abilities. However, Efron refused to be confined to the stereotype of a teen idol. To that, he set out to showcase his versatility as an actor, embarking on a journey to prove himself in a multitude of roles. From comedic gold in films like Bad Neighbors to delving into the dark and twisted mind of the notorious serial killer, Ted Bundy, Efron has fearlessly taken on challenging and diverse characters, establishing himself as a multifaceted performer in the entertainment industry.
In The Iron Claw, Efron takes on the lead role of Kevin Von Erich. Born on May 15, 1957, in Belleville, Texas, Kevin became an integral part of World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) alongside his brothers. Known for his dynamic in-ring style and impressive athleticism, Kevin earned the nickname “The Yellow Rose of Texas” for his high-flying maneuvers and charismatic personality. To prepare for the role, Efron bulked his already impressive physique to new heights to embody the character. Although he is no stranger to transforming his body for a role, Efron’s rendition in The Iron Claw looks to be his most immersive yet.
Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich
Jeremy Allen White was born on February 17, 1991, in Brooklyn, New York. He shot to fame with his breakthrough role in the US adaptation of the comedic drama series, Shameless. Portraying the character of Phillip “Lip” Gallagher, White captivated audiences with his undeniable on-screen charisma. His performance in Shameless garnered critical acclaim, earning him a devoted fan base and solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry. Building on this success, White further demonstrated his acting prowess in the hit show, The Bear, where he delivered a captivating lead role that garnered widespread critical acclaim and further solidified his status as a rising star in Hollywood.
In Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw, White stars as Kerry Von Erich, often referred to as the “Texas Tornado,” which complemented his high-flying and explosive wrestling style. Kerry mesmerized wrestling audiences with his aerial moves, agility, and sheer power. His most notable accomplishment came in 1990 when he won the WWF Intercontinental Championship, further solidifying his status as a top-tier wrestler. Tragically, Kerry’s life ended prematurely when he took his own life on February 18, 1993, leaving a void in the wrestling community that continues to be felt.
Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich
Born on June 24, 1996, in Leytonstone, London, Harris Dickinson is a British actor who has paved his way to becoming a sought-after talent in Hollywood. With his undeniable ability to command the screen, Dickinson has showcased his prowess with a diverse range of roles. One of his most notable performances was in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama Beach Rats, where he portrayed a young man questioning his sexuality in the midst of a summer in Brooklyn. This powerful portrayal earned him widespread recognition and garnered him a nomination for the Best Actor award at the 2017 British Independent Film Awards.
In The Iron Claw, Dickinson portrays David Von Erich. As part of the legendary Von Erich wrestling family, David rose to prominence during the 1970s and 1980s, hooking in audiences with his impressive in-ring skills and flamboyant personality. Known for his exceptional athleticism, David possessed a unique combination of strength, sharpness, and energetic technical ability, which allowed him to execute breathtaking moves and deliver thrilling matches. Tragically, at the young age of 25, David passed away under mysterious circumstances.
Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich
Holt McCallany is a talented actor known for his frequent collaborations with renowned director, David Fincher. Beginning his career as a character actor, McCallany has consistently delivered memorable performances. However, it was his role as a leading man in the acclaimed Netflix series, Mindhunter, that truly showcased his exceptional talent. In The Iron Claw, McCallany takes on the role of Fritz Von Erich, the tough but loving father and coach of the Von Erich brothers.
Born as Jack Adkisson on August 16, 1929, in Texas, was a renowned professional wrestler who left an indelible mark in the history of the sport. Known for his immense strength and unparalleled determination, Fritz Von Erich became one of the most influential figures in the wrestling industry. Furthermore, he established his own wrestling promotion, World Class Championship Wrestling, which grew to become a significant force in the sports entertainment landscape and served as the ground for his sons’ success.
When Will The Iron Claw be Released?
The Iron Claw made its world premiere in Dallas, Texas, on November 8, 2023. In terms of its cinematic release, the movie will land in US theaters on December 22, 2023. However, moviegoers in the United Kingdom will have to wait until February 9, 2024 to watch the film. The Iron Claw is being distributed by A24 in the United States and Lionsgate in the United Kingdom.
