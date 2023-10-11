After bursting into Hollywood in 1992 with Alien 3, David Fincher has consistently delivered a diverse range of movies. While he has tackled an array of genres, he is most renowned for eerie, tightly-crafted thrillers. Before he became one of Hollywood’s top filmmakers, he explored his creativity through other means.
Fincher was born on August 28, 1962 in Denver Colorado. By the time he was 18, he had become fascinated with film. To that, he landed his first job in the industry as a production head at John Korty‘s production studio. Soon after, Fincher branched out on his own path and made some huge career moves. So, let’s explore the life and career of David Fincher through six facts you may not have known about the Oscar-nominated director.
1. Unveiling David Fincher’s Start in Commercials and Music Videos
Long before he became one of the hottest filmmakers in the world with his breakout movie, Alien 3, and his iconic follow up, Seven, Fincher had become a force to be reckoned with in a different sector. In 1983, Fincher was hired by Industrial Light & Magic, where he worked as an assistant cameraman and matte photographer. It was here where he would hone his craft at creating stunning visuals. However, a year later he set his sights on something bigger – directing his first TV commercial.
His first directorial gig was for the American Cancer Society. The commercial was a warning of the dangers of smoking while pregnant, depicting a fetus smoking a cigarette. Although the commercial raised some controversy, it succeeded in what Fincher set out to do – shock and awe. To that, Fincher was recognised by major producers in Los Angeles. From here, Fincher directed a plethora of commercials for companies like Nike, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi. Furthermore, his directing talents would land him a series of jobs directing music videos for artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna, and The Rolling Stones.
2. David Fincher Lived Next Door to a Hollywood Legend Before He Was Famous
Although he was born in Denver, Fincher was relocated to San Anselmo, California at the age of two. While he didn’t become interested in film until he was eight years old, he was actually unbeknowingly rubbing shoulders with Hollywood giants before that. Fincher’s parents lived in an affluent part of California, where their neighbours included legendary filmmaker, George Lucas.
3. The Huge Movies David Fincher Turned Down as a Director
There’s no doubt about it, David Fincher is one of the most eclectic filmmakers in Hollywood. Although he has branched out into different genres, he is easily most renowned for movies that are darker in tone. This started with Seven, which is highly regarded as one of the best psychological thrillers ever made. After the massive success of the movie, Fincher was hit with all kinds of movie offers. These include films like Catch Me If You Can, which went to Steven Spielberg, Batman Begins, which Christopher Nolan directed, and 8mm, which Fincher passed on to make Fight Club.
4. David Fincher’s Top 5 Movies That Influenced Him
In July, 2023, Far Out Magazine posted a handwritten list from David Fincher detailing his 26 favourite films. The top five movies from that list were Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Chinatown, Dr. Strangelove, The Godfather: Part II, and Taxi Driver. What’s notable here is that apart from his number one pick, the movies are all very dark in tone. They also explore troubled characters who are somewhat immersed in crime, whether it be on one side of the law or the other. With that said, it is easy to pick out moments from Fincher’s career where he has drawn inspiration from these classic movies. However, thanks to his background in visual effects, Fincher has still managed to craft his own unique style with subtly paying homage to such works of art.
5. David Fincher Has Directed 7 Actors Towards Oscar Nominated Performances
The majority of David Fincher’s movies have been met with critical acclaim. He has an undeniable skill in building tension through the use of slick dialogue and character driven stories. With that, inevitably comes some riveting performances. Across his storied career, Fincher has directed seven of the finest Hollywood talents to Oscar-nominated performances. These stars are Brad Pitt, Taraji P. Henson, Jesse Eisenberg, Rooney Mara, Rosamund Pike, Gary Oldman, and Amanda Seyfried. On top of this, Fincher himself has been nominated for three Academy Awards.
6. He Has Also Forayed Into Television
Although David Fincher started his career with TV commercials, he didn’t direct an episode of television until 2013 when he directed the first two episodes of House of Cards. From here, he went on to direct seven episodes of Mindhunter across its two seasons. He also acted as an executive producer on the project, serving as his first venture into a showrunner role.