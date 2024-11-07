Sandra Oh’s Career Highlights & Performances

Sandra Oh is one of Hollywood’s top Canadian actresses, renowned for her versatility in film and television. Although she is Canadian by birth, she became a U.S. citizen in 2018. Oh grew a large following and fanbase after her work on ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.
Although she’s famous for her television roles, Sandra Oh has also raked in several credits on the big screen. With her screen debut in 1989, Oh’s professional career spans 35 years. Here’s a journey through Sandra Oh’s Career highlights and top performances.
Arliss
On HBO’s dark comedy series Arliss, Sandra Oh was cast as Rita Wu. Her character was Arliss Michaels’ (Robert Wuhl) dedicated and sharp-witted assistant. The sports comedy show was largely popular during its run. Besides Oh’s work in television films, Arliss was her first major project on television. For many television audiences from the 90s, Arliss was probably the first time they saw/appreciated Sandra Oh’s acting genius. The show aired 7 seasons from August 10, 1996, to September 8, 2002.
Grey’s Anatomy
After Arliss, Sandra Oh stayed busy on the big and small screens. However, her next major project was ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. The show became Oh’s international breakthrough role. Sandra Oh was cast as Cristina Yang, one of the show’s original cast members. Her character was introduced as a surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital.
Sandra Oh stayed as a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy for 10 seasons. Audiences watched her iconic character rise from intern to cardiothoracic surgical fellow. For her performance, Sandra Oh received five consecutive nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards from 2005 to 2009.
Killing Eve
True Grey’s Anatomy fans agree the show hasn’t been the same without Sandra Oh’s Cristina Yang. After her exit in 2014, Oh mostly took on guest-starring roles on television and minor roles in films. Her next big break came in 2018 when she co-led the British spy thriller series Killing Eve as Eve Polastri. Oh co-starred alongside English actress Jodie Comer, who played the psychopathic assassin Villanelle.
Sandra Oh exchanged her surgical knife for an agent badge in the series. She played a British intelligence analyst-turned-MI6 agent obsessed with capturing Villanelle. Killing Eve aired from April 8, 2018, to April 17, 2022. Oh was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated. Oh received six Emmy nominations for her performance in Killing Eve.
Hosting the Golden Globe Awards & Saturday Night Live
Although not acting projects, hosting these television programs is one of Sandra Oh’s career highlights. On January 6, 2019, she became the first woman of Asian descent to host the 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Sandra Oh co-hosted the year’s award with comedian and actor Andy Samberg.
In the same 2019, Oh hosted NBC’s Saturday Night Live. This made her the first Asian-Canadian to host SNL. Interestingly, she became the third woman of Asian descent to host SNL, following in the footsteps of actresses Lucy Liu and Awkwafina, who hosted in 2000 and 2018, respectively.
Invincible
Besides her acting credits, Sandra Oh has also grown a reputation for voice acting roles. A notable project she’s currently in is Amazon Prime Video’s adult animated superhero series Invincible. Oh joins Steven Yeun and J. K. Simmons in the series, voicing Deborah “Debbie” Grayson. Invincible premiered on March 25, 2021, and has aired two seasons, with seasons 3 and 4 renewed.
Quiz Lady
In an against-type casting, Sandra Oh co-led the 2023 comedy film Quiz Lady with Awkwafina. Cast as Jenny Yum, Oh plays the crazy older sister to Awkwafina’s surprisingly calm and intelligent character. Quiz Lady reunites the two estranged sisters after their mother escapes from her nursing home. The movie was a critical success and won Outstanding Television Movie at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Sympathizer
With several other upcoming projects, Sandra Oh’s latest work was on HBO’s historical black comedy-drama miniseries The Sympathizer. In the 7-episode miniseries, Oh played Ms. Sofia Mori, a Japanese American secretary. She’s also sexually involved with the show’s protagonist, Captain (Hoa Xuande). The Sympathizer also starred Robert Downey Jr., who played several antagonist roles. The show aired originally from April 14 to May 26, 2024. If you enjoyed reading about Sandra Oh’s career, also check out Peter Krause’s career journey.
Follow Us